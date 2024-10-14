The Detroit Lions were not very good party guests at Jerry Jones' birthday celebration on Sunday. Detroit blew out Dallas 47-9 in front of their home crowd, on the owner's birthday no less. The team's official social media account also took a hilarious potshot at the Cowboys and AT&T Stadium after the game.

The Lions did a little trolling of the Cowboys after Sunday's blowout victory. AT&T Stadium's X, formerly Twitter, account posted a graphic celebrating that 93,644 fans were in attendance for Lions vs. Cowboys. However, it appears that one minor tweak has been made to the image — the scoreboard on the giant jumbotron was blurred out.

Naturally, the Lions social media team took this golden opportunity to twist the knife. “is it us or is the scoreboard a little blurry?” the Lions team accounted commented while posting the original graphic.

AT&T Stadium really set themselves up for this one. There was simply no chance that nobody would notice that the scoreboard was blurred out of this image.

It seems clear that even the Lions social media team was still salty after last season's controversial loss against the Cowboys.

Recapping the Lions' blowout victory against the Cowboys in Week 6

The Lions put together one of their most complete performances as a team against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Detroit was firing on all cylinders in all three phases of the game. The offense was unstoppable, rumbling for 492 yards and never being forced to punt. The defense was smothering, surrendering only nine points while sacking Dak Prescott four times and forcing five turnovers. Even the special teams unit had a special day, with kicker Jake Bates knocking down four field goals and five extra points.

The Lions threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cowboys, seemingly getting revenge for last season's controversial loss. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson cooked up some nasty plays, including a pass intended for left tackle Taylor Decker and a hook-and-ladder play to right tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell's play scored a touchdown, but was called back because of penalty.

Unfortunately, the victory came with a heavy cost. Lions superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a horrific injury in the third quarter which was later confirmed as a broken tibia. In all likelihood Hutchinson's 2024 season is over and the future of his career hangs in the balance during his recovery.

“Hate it for Hutch, it's tough,” Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “He's in good hands right now, he's being taken care of. He'll stay back here (in Dallas) and obviously he's going to be down for a little while. That's tough, man. It's hard when you lose someone like him. We'll know a lot more after this, and obviously wish him the best.”

Next up for the Lions is a date with the 5-0 Vikings in Week 7 in what should be the best matchup of the week.