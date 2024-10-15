ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Lions (4-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-0) in an NFC North battle. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Lions-Vikings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lions-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Vikings Odds

Detroit Lions: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +110

Minnesota Vikings: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit has played good football this season, and they have been at their best the last two weeks. The Lions scored 42 points on the Seattle Seahawks, and they just scored 47 points on the Dallas Cowboys. Their offense has been the best in the NFL in the last two weeks. It is not going to be an easy game against the Vikings' defense, but the Lions are clicking at the right time.

The Vikings have a true bend, and don't break defense. They allow the third-most pass yards per game in the NFL. A lot of this is because they get the lead, and the other team is forced to pass. Still, Jared Goff should be able to at least move the ball down the field. It is not going to be easy to score, and the Vikings have a lot of takeaways, but as long as he is making the right pass, Goff will run up the yards in this game.

The Lions themselves have a good defense. It is a lot better than given credit for. They have seven interceptions on the season, and they have allowed just four passing touchdowns. Along with that, the Lions have allowed opposing quarterbacks the third-lowest passer rating. On the ground, the Lions allow the third-fewest rush yards per game. They are able to be strong up front, and their defensive backs can tackle with the best of them. Detroit has to be at their best on defense, but there is a chance they shut down the Vikings.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

Yes, the Lions have a good defense. Brian Branch is having an All-Pro season, Kerby Joseph has four interceptions, and Jack Campbell flies around the field. However, Detroit just lost Aidan Hutchinson to a brutal leg injury. That is 7.5 of their 15 team sacks out of the picture. Without Hutchinson, Sam Darnold is going to have plenty of time in the pocket to pick apart the defense. Detroit allows the sixth-most pass yards per game, so Darnold will be able to find Justin Jefferson, or Jordan Addison for some big gains.

The Vikings' defense is back to being the Purple People Eaters. Minnesota has allowed just nine touchdowns in their five games this season. Only one of those has come on the ground, which is a big part of the Lions' offense. Shutting down David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be key for the Vikings in this game. If they can hold those two down, the Vikings will win this game.

Minnesota also leads the NFL in interceptions, and they are tied for second in takeaways. The Lions are not a team that will turn the ball over a lot, but if anyone can force them to do so it is the Vikings. Minnesota is third in the NFL in sacks, and opposing quarterbacks have the lowest passer rating against them. If the Vikings continue to play well, they will win this game.

Final Lions-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The Vikings are fresh off a bye week, so they have had two weeks to scout the Lions and prepare for this game. Along with that, the Lions' defense has just taken a massive hit losing Hutchinson. I do think the game will be a lower-scoring close contest, but I am going to with the Vikings to win straight up.

Final Lions-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Vikings ML (-130)