Quarterback Will Levis was on the sidelines when his Tennessee Titans fell 34-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. As the Titans prepare for their Week 8 clash against the Detroit Lions, Levis is expected to do more of the same.

Levis is battling through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. He is considered a “long shot,” to play in Week 8, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Titans are optimistic Levis can return their Week 9 New England Patriots matchup and will continue to ramp up his work in practice. However, Tennessee is entering the week with the idea that Mason Rudolph will be starting.

Even though Levis – barring a major turnaround – will have missed two games in a row, he hasn't lost his spot in the pecking order. Head coach Brian Callahan has committed to him as the Titans starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. The first step will simply be getting back on the field.

In his absence, Rudolph had a shaky performance, completing 25-of-40 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Titans gained just 289 yards of total offense. Which has been a problem for Tennessee all season. They enter Week 8 ranked 31st in total offense, averaging 259.2 yards per game.

Will Levis hasn't done much to move in needle in Tennessee's favor. In fact, he has just one game in 2024 in which he surpassed Rudolph's Week 7 passing yards. Over his five starts, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

When he does make his return, the Titans will be expecting a major leap. He'll get a longer leash due to his second-round draft capital and Tennessee tumbling out of the playoff race. But eventually, he'll need to turn his development into production.

Levis likely won't have that opportunity in Week 8, as he is poised to miss another week. Perhaps a strong week from Rudolph could change Callahan's mind. But for now, as long as Levis is healthy, he will be under center.