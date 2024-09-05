The Detroit Pistons are looking to put their terrible 2023-24 campaign completely in the rearview mirror. They won just 14 games last season, setting a franchise-worst, and they also ended up setting the record for the longest losing streak spanning just a single season in NBA history. With such putridity comes a ton of consequences, which is why Monty Williams and Troy Weaver are out the door and JB Bickerstaff and Trajan Langdon are in to fix the Pistons' mess.

Regardless, the 2024-25 season figures to be rough-sailing yet again for the Pistons, barring an unforeseen superstar leap from a few of their youngsters. They have added some veteran help and some much-needed shooting, so they would at least look like a functional team in the coming campaign. But the Eastern Conference playoff picture looks as though it will be congested.

Nonetheless, crazier things have happened before. Perhaps the Pistons organization's decision to overhaul its brain trust would rid the franchise of the rot that has festered within over the past few seasons. With that said, here are a few predictions for how the 2024-25 season would go for the Pistons.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Tobias Harris finishes as the Pistons' leading scorer (points total)

Tobias Harris' stint with the Philadelphia 76ers ended on a loud thud. Harris, whom the 76ers traded for in 2019 and subsequently signed to a huge extension, was not able to provide the wing contributions that the team needed out of him to contend for a championship. He did not cover himself in glory in his final game with the team, scoring zero points in an elimination game at home.

Harris is not going to get much better, if at all. He's already 32 years of age — making him a finished product. The Pistons may be getting laughed at for adding Harris in free agency given how disappointing he was in Philly, but one thing's for sure, his arrival gives Detroit a greater level of competence.

The 32-year-old combo forward has been mostly durable for his career, and the Pistons may be the team that's in the most dire need of some competent play on the wings. He can score semi-efficiently and space the floor, and he would be of huge help to Cade Cunningham in lifting Detroit back to some semblance of respectability.

This durability of his makes him a candidate to end the 2024-25 season as the Pistons' leading scorer. Unlike with the 76ers, Harris figures to command a larger role in the offense, making it a bit likely for him to return to being the 19/20-point per game scorer he was earlier in his career. Meanwhile, Cunningham has had his fair share of injury problems, missing 20 games last season due to a variety of knocks.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff will also appreciate Harris' contributions on the glass as well as his ability to line up at the four quite seamlessly, which should have him in line for a large chunk of minutes at both the three and the four — giving him plenty of opportunities to add to his scoring totals.

Detroit crosses the 30-win mark

It feels very preposterous to suggest that the Pistons will win over double the games they did than last season. Fans' perception of the once-proud franchise is in the gutter, and understandably so, after they put up the most embarrassing stretch of basketball in NBA history — without even trying to lose on purpose like the Process 76ers did.

But credit belongs where credit is due. The Pistons front office diagnosed the team's weaknesses last season and rounded out the roster with quality NBA players who should maintain a solid level from game to game.

In addition to signing Tobias Harris, the Pistons also acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley, two gunners who won't be afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. Those two players will fit in nicely alongside a willing playmaker in Cade Cunningham. Moreover, a full season of Simone Fontecchio should be very helpful as well. Adding Paul Reed off waivers was a solid move too, giving them another tough and versatile frontcourt presence.

There are still a ton of question marks that plague the Pistons, which is why finishing with 30 wins feels like their ceiling for next season. For starters, Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, as athletically-gifted as they may be, struggle to space the floor. How big of a role will those two play for the Pistons next season? Can Jaden Ivey take a jump next season after he was a bit marginalized in Monty Williams' system? Is Jalen Duren now equipped to anchor the team's defense?