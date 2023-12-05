ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Don't look now, but the East and West Coasts will clash on the rink as the New Jersey Devils travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Devils-Canucks prediction and pick will be made.

Hovering just above the .500 mark at 11-10-1, New Jersey have happened to win three of their previous four games overall but are fresh off a disheartening loss to one of the worst teams in the league in the San Jose Sharks. After giving up a rather large six goals in the defeat, can the Devils get back on track and put an end to their sloppy defensive play?

Meanwhile, the Canucks continue to thrive as they were able to steal one on the road against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 2nd by a score of 4-3. As it stands, Vancouver is four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Canucks Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-265)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

Simply enough, the Devils know how to put the puck in the back of the net. However, an inferior defense has left plenty of possible points on the ice thus far this season. Despite scoring an average of 3.59 goals per game, New Jersey has given up a massive 3.75 scores defensively.

Despite giving up more goals than you score is not a sustainable recipe for success moving forward, the previous three-game winning stretch may provide Devils fans and bettors alike some hope as the NHL regular season continues to wear on. For starters, a substantial headline heading into this inter-conference showdown happens to revolve around the Hughes brothers! At the surface level, Devils center Jack Hughes continues to make his case as one of the league's more electrifying skaters while Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver in assists.

In impressive fashion, the brothers enter this Tuesday finding themselves within the top 10 of total points in the the league. Could whoever has more of an impact in this sibling rivalry help lead their team to the win column? Only time will tell. Fortunately for the Devils, the younger Hughes brother in Jack plays the center position and may be in line for more scoring opportunities compared to Quinn who is mostly tasked with wreaking havoc on the defensive side of the ice.

Remarkably enough, the Devils have shockingly defeated the Canucks in 14 of their last 15 meetings and the hope is that history once again comes to play for a New Jersey squad that is desperate to get back in the win column after an immense letdown against San Jose.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Turning the page to Vancouver, and it will be more than fascinating to see if the Canucks can finally put together the pieces in an attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time in more than three weeks.

With Vancouver continuing to alternate wins and losses, one important aspect of this clash that the Canucks have to take advantage in will be to capitalize on every offensive opportunity that is given to them. For fans and bettors that are expecting a defensive slug-fest, then be advised to look away. Indeed, Vancouver has had no issue in finding creative ways to score with possession of the puck as they've averaged 3.84 goals per contest, but unlike New Jersey, it is the Canucks that can also suffocate offenses with some superb defense. While this game is expected to be high-scoring between two of the finer offenses in all of the National Hockey League, Vancouver's smothering defense could put a halt in New Jersey's hopes in covering the spread.

All in all, none of this will matter if the Canucks are forced to turn to backup goalie Vitek Vanecek instead of Thatcher Demko in which the latter has been the starter in net the past four games in a row. Without a doubt, Vancouver holds a distinct advantage whenever Demko is slated for start, but they could decide to give him a rest day. If that's the case, then Vancouver will need to communicate, play physical, and maintain active sticks defensively if they are going to hold a high-octane Devils offense in check.

Final Devils-Canucks Prediction & Pick

As expected, there should be plenty of scoring galore in this one! However, it is hard to ignore just how poorly the Devils have been playing defensively, and if this continues, it may be a foregone conclusion that the Canucks will end up taking advantage of their defensive shortcoming. Take the Canucks to finally win back-to-back games while covering the spread in doing so!

Final Devils-Canucks Prediction & Pick Canucks -1.5 (+215)