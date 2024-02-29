The New Jersey Devils will head south to face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at the Honda Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Devils-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Devils destroyed the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Tuesday at the SAP Center. They trailed 1-0 after the first period. Then, they went off in the second period as Jesper Bratt started the scoring with a goal on a dish from Timo Meier. Jack Hughes had a goal on a breakaway, which put the Devils in the league less than a minute later. Later, Kevin Bahl had his first goal of the season to build a 3-1 lead.
The Devils added to the fun in the third period, including a goal from Nico Hischier. Overall, Hischier finished with one goal and three assists. Hughes had one goal and two assists. Likewise, Meier had two assists, while Bratt had one goal and one assist. The Devils fired 44 shots on goal. Additionally, they won 55 percent of their faceoffs. All seven goals were scored on even strength. The defense was excellent. Significantly, they blocked 12 shots. Nico Daws had 29 saves to preserve the game.
The Ducks will play against the Sharks on Thursday at the SAP Center. They will take a quick trip back home and play on tired legs against a rested Devils team.
The Ducks stunned the Devils 5-1 at the Prudential Center in their last matchup in December. Overall, the Devils are 5-4-1 over the last 10 games against the Ducks, including 2-2-1 over five games at the Honda Center. The Devils beat the Ducks 6-2 last season at Honda Center. Yet, they have struggled to cover the spread this season, going 20-38.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Devils-Ducks Odds
New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline: -230
Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline: +188
Over: 6.5 (-115)
Under: 6.5 (-105)
How to Watch Devils vs. Ducks
Time: 10:07 PM ET/7:07 PM PT
TV: ESPN+, Bally Sports West and Madison Square Garden Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Devils had one of their best games of the season on Tuesday. Now, they hope to replicate the success as they play another bad team that is already looking forward to next season.
Bratt is their best player. Currently, he has 22 goals and 39 assists, including six powerplay tallies. Meanwhile, Hughes has 19 goals and 36 assists, including five powerplay markers. Hischier has 25 goals and 17 assists, including five powerplay conversions. Amazingly, he has been a faceoff king, winning 506 of the draws and losing only 375. Tyler Toffoli has 25 goals and 17 assists, including seven powerplay tallies. The Devils are 10th in goals, 11th in shooting percentage, and 15th on the powerplay. Ultimately, they hope to improve those stats.
Akira Schmid is 5-8-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892, while Daws is 8-8 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. We likely will see Schmid since he is the starter at the moment.
The Devils will cover the spread if they can get their three best players going early. Then, they need to draw some penalties.
Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Adam Henrique was the main player to do damage against the Devils in December. He produced a hat trick against his former team and may play well again. However, there is a small chance he might not play this Friday, as his name has been incredibly hot in trade rumors. There is a chance that he may be on another team when this game rolls along.
The Ducks also may not have the services of Troy Terry. Unfortunately, he is dealing with an upper-body injury. He had a goal and an assist in his last battle with the Devils. Therefore, the Ducks hope that he is available. Alex Killorn was a big factor in the win over the Devils, putting up a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, defensemen Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler each had two helpers to maintain the victory.
But the Ducks won that game despite winning only 43 percent of their faceoffs. Moreover, they allowed shots in the game. The Ducks went 1 for 5 on the powerplay in that game. Additionally, they killed off all five Devils' penalties. They also blocked 19 shots and held Hughes and Hischier off the scoresheet. John Gibson made 18 saves on 19 shots in that game before leaving with an injury. Then, Lucas Dostal made 10 saves on all 10 shots to ensure the victory for the Ducks.
The Ducks will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring chances. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and prevent Hughes and Hischier from getting open chances.
Final Devils-Ducks Prediction & Pick
The Devils suffered great embarrassment last time when they lost 5-1 at home to the Ducks. Now, they come into Honda Center to face the Ducks, who will be tired and a little weary. The Devils are playing for their lives. Moreover, they want to take advantage of every chance they get. Look for the Devils to come into Honda Center and speed their way to several scoring chances. They will be too fast and too good for the Ducks this time around as they find better shooting chances and tighten up the hatches on defense. Expect the Devils to cover the spread.
Final Devils-Ducks Prediction & Pick: New Jersey Devils -1.5 (+104)