Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/4/2024

ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Giants Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs. Blake Snell

Merrill Kelly (4-0) with a 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 46 innings pitched, 33K/14BB, .260 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 5.1 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 6.35 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 17 innings pitched, 13K/8BB, .318 oBA

Blake Snell (2-3) with a 3.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 86 innings pitched, 114K/37BB, .181 oBA

Last Start: vs. Miami Marlins: No Decision, 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 2.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 47.2 innings pitched, 67K/17BB, .185 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +128

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Time: 3:45 PM ET/12:45 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have a very tough matchup, but they can still beat Blake Snell in this game. Snell tends to have some command issues, which is why his pitch count is always high. Snell has a 10.7 walk rate, which puts him in the 17th percentile in the MLB in that category. Arizona does a great job taking their walks, so they are patient at the plate. If they can stay patient against Snell, the Diamondbacks will force him out of the game early, and win this one.

The Diamondbacks faced Snell back in April, and they were able to really get to him. In that game, the Diamondbacks forced Snell out of the game before the fifth inning was over. Along with that, Arizona scored five runs on nine hits in the win. The Diamondbacks need to hit the pitches they get in the zone. As long as they are patient at the plate, and take advantage of the pitches in the zone, Arizona will win.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yes, Snell was roughed up by the Diamondbacks earlier this season. However, that was in April, and Snell is coming off an incredible month of August. A month in which Snell threw a no-hitter. In August, Snell threw 38.1 total innings, allowed just 16 hits, struck out 53 batters, and he finished with an ERA of just 1.64. The Giants won five of his six starts in August, and the one loss was not Snell's fault. If Snell can continue his hot streak, the Giants will win this game.

Merrill Kelly is back on the mound, but he has not been pitching all that well. In his four starts since returning, Kelly has thrown 21.1 innings, allowed 28 hits, and he has struck out just 12 batters to go along with eight walks. With that, Kelly has an ERA of 6.75. The Giants should have no problem putting together some hits and scoring some runs Thursday afternoon.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game should be an easy win for the Giants. They are not the better team, but they have the better pitcher on the mound. With the way Snell has been dominating teams, and how much Kelly has struggled, I am not going to overthink this one. I will take the Giants to not only win the game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+142)