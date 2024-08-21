ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the Miami Marlins Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Marlins Projected Starters

Jordan Montgomery vs. Roddery Munoz

Jordan Montgomery (8-6) with a 6.25 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 89.1 innings pitched, 63K/35BB, .310 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Win, 6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 4.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 innings pitched, 23K/10BB, .252 oBA

Roddery Munoz (2-7) with a 5.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 78 innings pitched, 67K/38BB, .253 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: Loss, 3.1 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 games, 7 starts, 6.63 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 36.2 innings pitched, 28K/20BB, .282 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Marlins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -172

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Munoz was having a decent season, but his August has not been kind to him. In August, Munoz has allowed 18 hits through 12 innings, and walked six. He also has an ERA of almost 9.00 in his three starts this month. The Diamondbacks should be able to get to Munoz in this game. Doing so will help them win this game, and maybe even cover the spread.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery. His numbers are not great by any stretch of the imagination, but he has taken a large step forward in his last few starts. In fact, Montgomery has a 4.91 ERA in the month of August. That does not seem great, but it is a much better than he has been pitching this season. Montgomery is also much better when pitching at home this season. If he can keep throwing the ball better, and keep pitching decently well at Chase Field, the Diamondbacks will win this game.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami has already faced Montgomery once this season. In that game, the Marlins were able to collect nine hits over his six innings pitched. They only scored two runs, but collecting nine hits in that time means they saw the ball very well out of Montgomery's hand. The Marlins have to see the ball well in this game too. If they can do that, and take an early lead, the Marlins will be able to win this game.

Staying on the topic of Montgomery, the Marlins should be able to hit him well. Montgomery is in the seventh percentile in xERA, second percentile in xBA, fifth percentile in strikeout rate, and 22nd percentile in hard hit percentage. Montgomery gives up hard hits, and it has shown this season. If the Marlins can find a few barrels, and grab some extra bases early in this game, they will come away with the win.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins are not playing good baseball at the moment, and Roddery Munoz has not pitched well. On the other hand, the Diamondbacks are playing well, and Jordan Montgomery has been able to pitch better lately. I will take the Diamondbacks to win this game, and cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-105)