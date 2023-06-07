The Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) are in the nations capital as they take on the Washington Nationals (25-35). This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Diamondbacks-Nationals prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won in comeback fashion by the Diamondbacks 10-5. Stone Garrett hit a first inning grand slam, but the Nationals only went on to score one more run the rest of the game. Pavin Smith, Emmanuel Rivera, Josh Rojas, and Gabriel Moreno had multi-hit games for Arizona. Those four players combined for seven of the nine RBI with Smith launching a home run. Lane Thomas and Luis Garcia has two hits each, but Washington finished with just seven total hits. Thomas picked up the other RBI to go along with Garrett's four.

Zach Davies and Patrick Corbin will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Nationals Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+122)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, MASN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks hit slightly better against left-handed pitching. They are facing a lefty in Corbin in this game, so there should be some success had at the plate by Arizona. Overall, the Diamondbacks are seventh in batting average and OPS, third in triples, fourth in doubles, and fifth in runs scored. The Diamondbacks have been hitting the ball well all season, and there is a good opportunity to improve in all stats in this game.

Corbin has allowed opponents to hit .293 off him this season to go along with 11 home runs. He tends to leave pitches over the plate and ranks poorly in average exit velocity, xBA, xSLG, and hard hit percentage. The Diamondbacks should not have a lot of whiffs in this game. If they can hit as they have been all season, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Davies has made four starts this season and none of them have made it a full six innings. Two of those starts have been less than five innings. Davies wants to beat hitters in the zone and makes it very easy to take the pitches out of the zone. The Nationals are aggressive when pitchers leave balls over the plate and they have the second best zone contact percentage. With that, they should be able to hit the ball around and produce some runs against Davies.

Washington is surprisingly fourth in batting average in the MLB. They are also top-10 in OBP and have struck out the least amount of times in the league. Washington makes a lot of contact and it is paying off for them right now. If they want to win, the offense is going to have to get hot and they have the right matchup to do so. If the Nationals can continue to hit as they have all season, they should be able to keep this one close.

Final Diamondbacks-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Looking at matchups and the pitchers for this game. I expect the Diamondbacks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+122), Over 9.5 (-122)