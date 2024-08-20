At 70-56, the Arizona Diamondbacks are firmly entrenched in the NL's second Wild Card spot. However, they'll have to march toward the playoffs without second baseman Ketel Marte.

The club is signing a temporary replacement for the injured Marte, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Just a few hours after Atlanta signed veteran infielder Gio Urshela to help replace injured 3B Austin Riley, Arizona reached an agreement with infielder Luis Guillorme with 2B Ketel Marte going on the IL,” Nightengale reported. “@DanielAlvarezEE

on the Guillorme signing.”

Guillorme spent the first six years of his career with the New York Mets before spending time with the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves this season. The 29-year-old is slashing .218/.285/.290 with no homers and six RBI in 59 games this year.

Will Arizona survive without Marte?

Ketel Marte makes the Diamondbacks more dangerous

Marte was shelved after re-aggravating his left ankle sprain during a pinch-hit at-bat on Sunday. The star infielder fell to the ground after a check swing and had to be helped off the field, via Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.

“He creates a lot of force when he pushes off the ground,” manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday. “That’s a very strong man and he’s a great hitter because of that force. I think it just got him. We need to probably re-evaluate and find out how quickly we can get him back.”

Marte was in the midst of his second All-Star season, slashing .298/.370/.560 with 30 homers and 81 RBI. The former Seattle Mariner's absence from the lineup will undoubtedly be a roadblock for Arizona as it navigates through the stretch run.

Guillorme can help, though, if he regains his form from 2022. That year, the native Venezuelan hit .273/.351/.340 in 2012 games. This would make him a valuable replacement option, along with fellow infielders Kevin Newman and Blaze Alexander.

While Marte leads the team in most major hitting categories, it also has other bats in the lineup that are capable of stepping up. Left fielder Luis Gurriel Jr. is hitting .270 with 14 homers, while designated hitter Joc Pederson is hitting .290 with 20 homers. Right fielder Jack McCarthy is also slashing .309/.383/.457.

The Diamondbacks could use more production from 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, though. The 2019 first-round pick is hitting just .219.

With a three-lead over the Atlanta Braves in the second Wild Card spot, Arizona simply needs to tread water to make the playoffs. If Marte can get right before October, the squad should still be in good shape.