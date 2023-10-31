The first shakeup of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks appears to be their lineup switch for Game 4. Starting third baseman Evan Longoria was swapped for Emmanuel Rivera, who gets his fourth start of the season in a pivotal game against the Texas Rangers.

Longoria has struggled at the plate this postseason, hitting for a .156 average in 15 games. He's 2-for-8 with two runs scored and an RBI in three World Series games.

Rivera is 4-for-14 with three runs and three RBIs in the playoffs. The 27-year-old appeared in 86 games for the Diamondbacks in the regular season, where he had a .672 OPS.

This is the first substitution in the Diamondbacks lineup in the World Series, with the only other change being a flip of Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte at the top of the order. Arizona lost the first of three games at home Monday night 3-1, falling behind in the series once again after losing Game 1.

A loss in Game 4 would put them on the brink of elimination and give the Rangers three chances to clinch the first championship in franchise history. Both teams will have a bullpen game in Game 4, raising the stakes even higher for Tuesday night's showdown.

Evan Longoria's defense has been on display this postseason, but his inability to contribute with his bat was not enough to keep him in the lineup. Rivera made three errors at third base this year, for what it's worth.

The Diamondbacks have been in every game so far this World Series. Will this move make a difference in Game 4?