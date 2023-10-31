Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic has an interesting explanation as to why the Texas Rangers lost a game in the World Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Blame it on Dirk,” Doncic said, per team beat writer Grant Asfeth. Doncic is referring to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki attending the game.

Luka Doncic says "blame it on Dirk" for the Rangers losing when he attends their games. Watch Luka's full post-game: https://t.co/1sHo4qvBAh pic.twitter.com/x5APmNOS1I — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) October 31, 2023

Doncic is clearly acting superstitious and blames Nowitski for the team's loss in Game 2 to Arizona. With Nowitzki and Doncic in attendance, the Rangers got hammered 9-1. The Texas Rangers are in the World Series for the first time since 2011 and have a 2-1 lead on the Diamondbacks in the series.

It's obviously all in fun and a joke between the two basketball stars. The Rangers actually bounced back in Game 3, getting a 3-1 victory over Arizona. Texas became the first team in Major League Baseball history to win nine road games in a single postseason with the Game 3 victory.

It will be interesting to see if Nowitzki or even Doncic attend any more of the Rangers games in this series. Texas only needs two more wins to win their first World Series in franchise history. It may be better for the basketball stars to stay away, as the Mavericks are already off to a fast start to the NBA season with a 3-0 record. Doncic is nearly averaging a triple-double in three games for Dallas. Dirk may want to see if his presence at Mavericks games can bring the city any better luck.

Texas and Arizona next play Tuesday in Game 4 of the best-of-7 World Series.