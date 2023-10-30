Tommy Pham had a chance to do something no player has ever done in the World Series in Game 2 on Saturday. Instead, the selfless veteran gave up his shot at history to give an Arizona Diamondbacks teammate playing time on baseball's grandest of stages.

Pham was 4-for-4 in Arizona's Game 2 win over the Texas Rangers and was scheduled for another plate appearance in the ninth inning. With a hit, he would have been the first player in MLB history to go 5-for-5 at the plate in a World Series game. For perspective, the first World Series was played in 1903.

Fans scratched their heads when Pham was pulled from the game in favor of Jace Peterson, a Diamondbacks utility player who didn’t see the field in any capacity since Game 3 of the NLDS. Some criticized D-backs manager Torey Lovullo for the move, but it turns out it was all Pham's idea.

“I asked Torey can Jace hit for me I wanted my dawg to get his first World Series at bat stop this narrative please,” Pham said in an Instagram comment.

With the Diamondbacks leading 7-1 at that point, Pham took it upon himself to give a longtime veteran in Peterson a World Series appearance.

The D-backs acquired Peterson via trade in July, a day before they traded for Pham. Arizona is Peterson's seventh different team in his 10th season in the MLB.

Tommy Pham has received a bad wrap for several instances in his career but acts like this show who he truly is as a person and a teammate. Teams need players like Pham on the roster to win championships. The Diamondbacks are trying to do just that with Pham in the heart of the lineup and the clubhouse.