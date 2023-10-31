The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks face off tonight in Game 4 of the World Series. After a classic World Series battle that saw the Rangers come out on top 3-1, the Diamondbacks will look to bounce back on their home field tonight. Texas is yet to lose a game on the road in these playoffs, so Arizona will surely have their work cut out for them. Let's take a look at the starting pitchers ahead of MLB The Show's simulated Game 4.

Andrew Heaney will get the start for the Rangers, and Joe Mantiply will start on the mound for the Diamondbacks. Heaney is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA this postseason. Mantiply is 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA. Neither pitcher has been phenomenal, but both will be called upon in this pivotal Game 4 to pitch quality innings. Here's what MLB The Show simulated.

Final Score: Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

The Diamondbacks snap the Rangers' road win streak and even up the World Series at two games a piece. It was a hard-fought battle, which is fitting considering Game 3 ended in a nail-biter as well. Joe Mantiply pitched 5.1 innings, allowing 2 runs while striking out three batters. Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald was able to get the job done in the 9th inning and pick up the save.

Arizona's offense came back to life in Game 4. Game 2 saw the D-backs put up 9 runs in a victory, while Game 3 only produced one run. Five runs were scored for the Diamondbacks in this simulation, and contributions came from everywhere. Corbin Carroll went 2-3 with an RBI double. Ketel Marte kept his hitting streak alive with a two-run single, and Gabriel Moreno hit a solo home run as well.

The Rangers played a good game but fell just short in this one. Andrew Heaney pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs while striking out two. The offensive production was led by Corey Seager, who hit a two-run home run in his second consecutive game. Marcus Semien continued to get on track as well with two hits and two RBIs.

For the Rangers, it's their first road loss of the 2023 playoffs. It was long overdue, but a nine-game road winning streak is largely what got them to the World Series. For the Diamondbacks, their ability to bounce back after a tough defeat was shown in Game 4. A series tied at 2-2 means there will at least be a Game 6 in this series. More baseball means more exciting moments for these two underdog teams.

Game 4 of the World Series begins tonight at 8:03 PM ET.

