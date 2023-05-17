Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen has emerged as the latest favorite for the NL Cy Young Award according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gallen is listed at +190 odds to win the award, overtaking Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider, who now sits at +260. There is a massive dropoff after those two, with a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias, rounding out the top four.

After a breakout campaign in 2022 with the Diamondbacks, Gallen picked up right where he left off for a brilliant start this season. He has a 2.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in nine games, six of which have been quality starts. He ranks third in the NL in ERA and second in strikeouts, trailing only Strider in the latter.

Strider’s numbers are similar to Gallen’s, though his strikeout stats are more impressive. Strider has a major-league leading 77 strikeouts in 46.2 innings, striking out eight or more hitters in every start and reaching double digits in three of his last four trips to the mound. He carries a 2.51 ERA through eight starts.

Gallen and Strider’s situations are different which could be a factor in the new odds. Gallen is the bonafide lead arm in the Diamondbacks rotation, fully expected to give a quality start every time out for a team that is at best a fringe playoff contender.

Strider on the other hand is at the top of a very talented Braves rotation that has three pitchers currently ranked in the top 10 in ERA in the National League. That doesn’t include Braves Opening Day starter Max Fried.

With the potential for 20 starts or more remaining this season, the race for the NL Cy Young Award between Zac Gallen and Spencer Strider should be an enjoyable one to watch.