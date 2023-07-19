With the way things have been going lately for the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42), it is best for fans to have a glass-half-full mindset. Pitcher Zach Davies should adopt that philosophy too following a dreadful start that earned him a unique place in franchise history.

The veteran right-hander was absolutely shelled by the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night, allowing nine runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Lucky for him, though, Arizona had his back and unleashed plenty of its own offensive firepower on rookie All-Star Bryce Elder and the Braves bullpen. Christian Walker led the way with two home runs and five RBIs to help will the Diamondbacks to a wild 16-13 victory.

The unlikely outcome means that Davies becomes the first player in team history to be charged with nine runs and not earn the loss, per High Heat Seats. His win-loss record (1-5) remains intact but an ERA that increased nearly a full run to 7.38 (11 starts) will visibly bare the scars of this rough outing.

Although Zach Davies now resides in a special club, he is hardly the first starting pitcher to get utterly thumped by arguably the best offense in baseball. The Braves pounce right away, making it difficult for even aces to find their bearings before things get fully out of hand. Still, the Diamondbacks are a scrappy bunch who cannot be underestimated.

The Snakes' big win allows them to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the National League West. They appeared to be cooling off after losing eight of their last 10 games, but going pound for pound with Atlanta proves this team is still very much a force.