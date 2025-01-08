The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the postseason by one game in 2024. While they could not recreate their 2023 National League Title, they have the pieces to make another run. They hit free agency hard, bringing Corbin Burnes to the desert but can still add more. What remaining free agents should the Diamondbacks target this offseason?

The Burnes move was surprising when it dropped but not because they offered the most money. Reports surfaced that the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants outbid the Diamondbacks but he still went to Arizona. Burnes is from the area and his young family resides in Arizona as well. His decision left more money open for the team to add around him, which they should take advantage of this offseason.

Arizona is also expected to trade starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. He was brutal in his first season with the team and is on the trade block as spring training approaches. With his $22.5 million cleared, they will be able to afford much more. So who should the Diamondbacks add as a last-second free agent this offseason?

The Diamondbacks should steal Jurickson Profar from the Padres

The San Diego Padres had a great 2024 season but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. While they have a great core to build on, they have not made any big additions this offseason. Recent conversations about trading Luis Arraez could open the door for the Diamondbacks to snag second place. They should overtake their California rivals by adding Jurickson Profar.

The 32-year-old Profar had the best year of his career offensively and defensively last year. He was a full-time outfielder, a first for him, and shined. His 134 OPS+, 24 home runs, and 85 RBIs were all career highs and should land him a long-term contract. The Diamondbacks could use some veteran leadership and more pop in their lineup. Joc Pederson vacated the designated hitter role and they could use an extra outfielder.

The Athletic projects his contract at three years, $48 million, which is affordable for the Diamondbacks. They should be in the market for another bat and Profar could be that guy.

Chris Flexen would provide rotation depth

The rest of the options here are true bargain-bin options. Chris Flexen was a bulk starter for the 2024 Chicago White Sox, the worst team in baseball history. He enters free agency with a rough season behind him but some solid career numbers that should land him a job. Considering the possible trade of Montgomery, the Diamondbacks could use some rotation depth and Flexen could be their guy.

Flexen was on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the White Sox. While he was not great last year, he potentially earned a little more than that. His numbers were poor, with a 4.95 ERA and a 3-15 record, but pitching for the '24 White Sox was a tough task. With a much better team behind him in the Diamondbacks, his numbers would take a positive turn.

Anthony Rizzo platoons at first base

The Yankees did not get a home run from first base after July 31 last season. That was partly because of Anthony Rizzo, who struggled at the plate after injuring his wrist earlier in the season. But the veteran should be ready to go for Opening Day and desperately needs a change of scenery. Heading to the Diamondbacks and splitting time with Josh Naylor would be a good fit.

Rizzo would almost certainly sign a one-year contract considering he is 35 years old and had a bad year last season. But he can be the designated hitter against righties and play a solid first base when needed. The Diamondbacks should be in the business of adding cheap veterans like Rizzo who could be the difference in the postseason.

All-vibes All-Star Jesse Winker comes to the Diamondbacks

The Mets were the story of the 2024 regular season, surging from an 0-5 start to the NLCS. While they had a high payroll, much of that was tied up in players on other teams and their depth got them to the CS. Winker was a big part of it, playing some outfield and hitting well for the Amazins. On a one-year deal, he could be the locker room guy the Diamondbacks need.

When the Diamondbacks run out there on Opening Day, Corbin Carroll will be the star of the team. Even though Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are out there, they should keep it that way. Winker is a way to keep Carroll as the marquee name and improve the team while not spending a lot of money.