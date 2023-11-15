The Diamondbacks might need to make some trades this MLB offseason to ensure that their World Series appearance is no one-year wonder

The Arizona Diamondbacks were not supposed to be anywhere near the World Series in 2023. Heck, they barely even made the playoffs. Everything about their run was magical but not necessarily sustainable. There are multiple holes on this roster that must be filled if Torey Lovullo and his tenacious ballclub are going to pull off another deep run in 2024.

Now, this is not some group of misfits who stumbled their way into a National League Pennant. Corbin Carroll is a phenom, Zac Gallen is a Cy Young finalist, Ketel Marte is a dangerous offensive talent when healthy and Merrill Kelly is one of the steadiest starting pitchers in the MLB today. Arizona has a solid foundation on which to build on for the future.

But the competition is only going to increase. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are not going anywhere, The Cincinnati Reds could be the NL's version of the Baltimore Orioles in a few years and the San Francisco Giants look determined to make some noise in free agency. Oh, and let's not forget the stacked Philadelphia Phillies team that was one win away from back-to-back Fall Classics.

Simply put, there is more work to be done. We are not here to do general manager Mike Hazen's job for him. He is doing just fine on his own. There are scenarios we must throw out, however. Let's have some fun and take a close look at the trades the Diamondbacks must consider during this MLB offseason.

Add another ace like Corbin Burnes or Shane Bieber

The Snakes cannot just wait for the right deal to present itself. Hazen must be practical and determine which franchises are probably willing to do business this winter. Although Arizona owned one of the 10 lowest payrolls in the league this year, there are teams who are more desperate to cut costs or possibly rebuild.

Enter the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians. They may be in different places from a competitive standpoint, but they both have Cy Young pitchers who will be free agents after the 2024 campaign. The Diamondbacks should pick up the phone.

Now, we all know this front office is unlikely to sign Burnes or Bieber to a huge contract next offseason, but making a risky short-term investment could be the uncharacteristic move that keeps the D-backs in contention in 2024. They have the farm system to pique the Brewers and Guardians' interest and are in need of more reinforcements to their starting rotation.

To be fair, referring to either of these aces as reinforcements is a big understatement. Burnes and Bieber do not merely bolster a staff; they carry it at times. Manager Torey Lovullo already trusts Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and young Brandon Pfaadt, but a trade of this magnitude could ensure that the team doesn't have to employ a bullpen day in the World Series.

Corbin Burnes was named an All-Star for the third consecutive year, recording a stalwart 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 inning pitched. Shane Bieber had his season cut short by injuries but finished the year with a 3.80 ERA. Objectively, this was a down year for both individuals (hard to believe, right?). They will be affordable through arbitration, allowing the Diamondbacks to add more around whomever they would hypothetically acquire.

Why not go all in for 2024?

Diamondbacks could keep outfield intact by pursuing Alex Verdugo

Before we explain how the Boston Red Sox outfielder could help the reigning NL champs, let me quickly expand on the point above. There are definite risks to taking on an expiring contract that will cost a bevy of young assets, especially for a mid-market team. Though, advancing to the World Series changes everything.

Some fans will be of the mindset that the D-backs overachieved and should therefore not be overly aggressive, but I see a squad that perfectly fits the mold of an October supernova. Even before their unimaginable success, it should have been apparent to us that the Snakes are well-built for the postseason. Alex Verdugo can make sure that continues.

The 2023 season was a see-saw ride for the 27-year-old. He started off hot and drew some All-Star support before his numbers plummeted in the second half. His overall pedestrian campaign (.264 batting average, 13 home runs and 54 RBIs) were compounded by multiple disciplinary incidents. Those are the cons, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that the Tuscon, Arizona native would do well with the Diamondbacks.

Verdugo is a lifetime .281 hitter who has an affinity for clutch situations, per StatMuse. Furthermore, despite being benched by Red Sox manager Alex Cora for not hustling and being tardy, he has worked hard to become a plus-defender in the outfield. If Hazen does not bring back free agent Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Corbin Carroll can permanently slide over to left and clear the way for Verdugo in right field.

But in case you're not convinced by the metrics, you can take solace in the fact that this ballplayer looks like he'd be right at home in Lovullo's clubhouse. Expiring contract aside, one cannot underestimate the value of the Diamondbacks Way.