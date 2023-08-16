The Arizona Diamondbacks look to take the rubber match of this three games series with the Colorado Rockies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After losing game one of the series the Diamondbacks struck back in game two. After taking an early 2-0 lead on a Christian Walker home run, they would hold the lead for much of the game. Still, with a 3-2 lead in the seventh, Brenton Doyle hit a two-run home run that would give the Rockies the lead. Still, in the top of the ninth, the Diamondbacks would score five runs and ultimately win 8-5.

With the loss, the Rockies fell to 46-74, and are well out of playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks got back to .500 on the year. They are 13 games back in the division race though and 2.5 games back in the Wild Card. Since the All-Star break though, the Diamondbacks are the worst team in baseball. They are 7-21 since the break and have seen their playoff hopes fading.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+112)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 12.5 (-105)

Under: 12.5 (-115)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

TV: ARID/ATTR

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Since the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks have the worst run differential in the majors. A big reason for that is they have given up more runs per game than any other team in the majors since the break. The pitching has continually struggled, and one the season they are 25th in team ERA, 20th in WHIP, and 24th in opponent batting average. It will be Slade Cecconi going today, making the second start of his career. His first start came on August second where he went 4.2 innings, giving up two runs and taking a no-decision against the Giants. Since then, he did make a 1.2-inning relief appearance in which he gave up just one hit and no runs.

Meanwhile, the Diamondback's hitting is ranked 12th in runs scored this year, 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. The Diamondbacks have a few players coming into this game hot, starting with a hero from last night, Christian Walker. In the last week, he is hitting .348 while getting on base at a .400 clip. He has two doubles and three home runs leading to eight RBIs in the last week. He has also scored four times. Tommy Pham joins him in hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week, while he has driven in five runs with the help of three doubles and a home run. Pham has also scored four times and stolen a base.

While some bats are hot, some are struggling. Corbin Carroll is hitting just .170 this month. He has not hit a home run since July 23rd and has driven in just one RBI this month. That came on August second, as he has been mired in the same slump as the team. Today would be a good opportunity to get back on track though. Carroll has hit better against left-handed pitching this year. He is facing a below-average left-handed pitcher today in Austin Gomber, so this is a prime opportunity to break out.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

For the Rockies, the offense has struggled so far this year. They are 23rd in runs scored while sitting 25th in on-base percentage, 21st in slugging, but 18th in batting average. In the last week, only one player has more than two RBIs. That is Alan Trejo who has three. He has done that while hitting .375 with a home run and a double. He has also scored a run. Meanwhile, Charlie Blackmon has come back from the IL strong. He has played two games since returning from the IL. In those two games, he is hitting .429 with a triple and an RBI. He has also walked twice, bringing his OBP to .556. Blackmon has also scored two runs.

There have also been a couple of guys showing some power in the last week. Elehuris Montero has two home runs in the last week while playing just five games. He is hitting .294 over the last week, with the two home runs leading to two RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .300 in the last week with two home runs as well. That has led to his only two RBIs in the last week, but he has hit two doubles and stolen a base. That has led to him scoring a team-high five times in the last week.

The Rockies send Austin Gomber to the mound today to make the start. He is 9-9 on the year with a 5.33 ERA. Gombar has been someone to fade most of the year, but in the last seven starts, he has been much better. Last time out he gave up just two runs in five innings to the Dodgers, while he went six scoreless against the Cardinals in the start before that. He has a 1.64 ERA this most, and since the start of just, he has given up just 12 earned runs in 41 innings of work. That gives him a 2.63 ERA since the start of July. Going into July he had a 6.64 ERA.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Going into this game, since the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks rank 30th, and the Rockies rank 24th in runs allowed. Meanwhile, The Diamondbacks are 28th in runs scored and 24th. These two teams have played very poorly since the break. That would be expected of the Rockies, but the Diamondbacks once led the NL West. The Rockies have been better than the Diamondbacks since the break. In the pitching matchup, they have the edge as well. Even though this game is at Coors Field, the total may be a little too high. Both teams struggle to score, and neither team has a lot of bats going hot. Take the Rockies to cover in this game, while the total hits the under.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-134) and Under 12.5 (-115)