The Arizona Diamondback and New York Yankees make up their rained-out game from Saturday to finish their series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Yankees prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Diamondbacks enter the game after winning yesterday over the Yankees. They lost game one of the series on Friday as they saw Aaron Judge hit three home runs in one game for the Yankees. After having the day off Saturday due to rain, the Diamondbacks, led by Zach Gallen and Corbin Carroll, took a 7-1 victory. Gallen did not give up a run in six innings, while Carroll scored twice in the victory. Evan Longoria and Christian Walker both came away with two RBIs in the game as well.

With the win, the Diamondbacks are now 82-73 on the season. That puts them in the second Wild Card spot, a half-game ahead of the third-slotted Cubs, and 1.5 up on the Marlins. Both the Cubs are the Marlins are off today, so this is a chance to expand their lead in the race for the Wild Card spots. Meanwhile, with the loss, the Yankees fell to 78-77 and were officially eliminated from playoff contention. It will be the first time since 2016 that the Yankees missed the playoffs.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Yankees Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+134)

New York Yankees:+1.5 (-162)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

TV: ARID/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

While winning six of their last seven games, the Diamondbacks have been hitting well. They have scored 42 runs in the last seven games, good for six runs a game. On the year the Diamondbacks are 14th in runs scored, while sitting 13th in batting average, 16th in slugging, and 16th in on-base percentage. Christian Walked continues to drive in runs for the team. In the last week, he is hitting .333 with a home run and a double. That has helped him drive in four runs and score three times in just four games.

Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll comes in hot. In the last week, he is hitting .444 with a .474 on-base percentage. He has stolen three bases and hit a home run, to bring him to 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases on the year. Carroll has driven in three in the last week while scoring seven times.

Ketel Marte has the hotted bat in the lineup as of late. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .571 on-base percentage. He has just one extra-base hit in the last week, but it is a home run. Marte has also driven in three runs, scored twice, and stolen a base. Finally, Gabriel Moreno also comes in hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .385 with a .438 on-base percentage. He has a double and three RBIs in the last week, while also scoring twice. As a team, the Diamondbacks are hitting well. In the last week, they are hitting .299 with a .342 on-base percentage. That has led to them scoring 23 times in the last week. They had an expected run total of just 20.4, so they are taking advantage of their scoring opportunities.

On the mound today for the Diamondbacks is Merrill Kelly. He is 12-7 on the year with a 3.37 ERA. He is top 25 in the majors in wins, ERA, and WHIP this year while sitting tied for 26th in strikeouts. Kelly has been good for the most part this month. He has pitched 24.1 innings over four starts, and given up ten runs. That is good for a 3.70 ERA. Still, seven of those runs came in one start. In the other three starts, he has pitched 19.1 innings and given up just three runs. That is good for a 1.40 ERA in those games.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

For the Yankees, it has been inconsistency at the plate that has hurt them lately. In the last ten games, they have scored five or more runs five times. That has led to five wins. They have also scored two or fewer runs five times, which has led to five losses. On the year, the Yankees are 26th in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Aaron Judge continues to be the focal point of the offense for the Yankees. In the last week, he is hitting .529 with a .619 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and three home runs, which has led to eight RBIs and four runs scored. He is just one of two Yankees hitting over .300 in the last week.

The other Yankee hit over .300 in the last week with Isiah Kiner-Faleda. He is hitting .333 in the last week, but he has just one double and no RBIs. He has also scored just once. Judge is also just one of four Yankees to have more than one run in the last week. Jake Bauers has scored twice while hitting a home run and driving in three. He is hitting just .200 in the last week. Oswald Peraza has also scored twice but does not have an RBI and is hitting just .111. DJ LeMahieu has also scored twice in the last week, but he also does not have an RBI and is hitting just .231. As a team, the Yankees are hitting just .236 in the last week, with just 15 runs scored. It is well below their expected value of 20.4 runs.

The Yankees will be sending Clarke Schmidt to the mound today. He is 9-9 on the year with a 4.65 ERA. Schmidt has been consistent this month, even though it has not been great. He has given up between three and four runs in each start this month while going at least five innings. On the month, Schmidt has pitched 16.2 innings with 11 runs against him ten of them being earned. Still, the Yankees have won two of his three starts.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick

In the pitching match-up, the Diamondbacks have the edge today. While Schmidt has been consistent, Kelly has been better as of late. Further, the Diamondbacks have been hitting much better than the Yankees as of late. With the Diamondbacks still having things to play for, and the Yankees just looking to finish the season above .500, expect the Diamondbacks to come out firing. They will take the win in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+134)