Kanye West praises Bianca Censori, but Kim might've caught a stray

Kanye West, now known as Ye, stirred speculation and raised eyebrows with his heartfelt birthday tribute to Bianca Censori, his current partner, on her 29th birthday. The rapper's Instagram post praising Censori for being his unwavering support amidst challenging times seemed to carry subtle undertones possibly aimed at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Theinternationalnews reports.

In his effusive birthday message, Ye hailed Censori as a multifaceted and exceptional individual, highlighting her as a “beautiful super bad iconic muse” and emphasizing her talents, including holding a master's degree in architecture and a purported IQ of 140. The mention of the world turning its back on him seemed to hint at tumultuous moments, potentially alluding to his past relationship with Kardashian.

Observers noted that the reference to Censori's high IQ could be interpreted as a veiled dig at Kardashian, drawing upon the internet's ongoing jests about Kardashian's intelligence. Additionally, the acknowledgment of Censori's unwavering support during trying times, juxtaposed against the implied abandonment by others, hinted at West's past relationship complexities.

Furthermore, while Ye's tribute to Censori exuded genuine appreciation and affection, it also coincided with teasers about his upcoming musical venture, the Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign, anticipated to release soon.

Also, several photos accompanied the heartfelt message shared by Ye, showcasing moments with Censori. The images depicted their intimate moments and shared experiences, with captions reflecting their connection and his admiration for her.

The rapper's expressions of affection for his current partner left audiences contemplating the potential nuances within his message, sparking discussions about potential allusions to his past with Kardashian. Regardless of the conjecture surrounding any underlying meanings, Ye's evident adoration for Censori remains a focal point, underlining his appreciation for her presence in his life.