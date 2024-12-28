The NBA has struggled with a noticeable dip in television ratings this season, and while fans and analysts have pointed to various reasons for the slump, Mavs star Kyrie Irving may have just dropped the most unconventional fix. After a chaotic brawl between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, Irving took a playful jab at the situation, suggesting that the NBA might benefit from more fiery moments on the court, Hoopswire reports.

Irving, always known for his unfiltered approach, joked with reporters, “I’ll take care of his [Naji Marshall’s] fines, whoever’s watching … P.J's [P.J. Washington] fines … Throw that s–t under the rug, excuse my language.” Irving went on to say that the scuffle might be exactly what the NBA needed to increase ratings: “Maybe that will help our ratings.” The lighthearted remark drew attention to the fact that the league has been struggling to keep viewers engaged. Reports show that NBA ratings are down by nearly 50 percent compared to last season.

Irving Secures a Fiery Game with Even Fiery-er Moments

The game between the Mavs and Suns had already built up anticipation due to the rivalry between the two teams. Although stars Luka Dončić and Devin Booker were sidelined by injuries, the game still managed to deliver a dramatic and intense third quarter that had fans on edge. With 9:02 left in the period, things boiled over after Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns was called for an offensive foul while backing down Dallas’ Daniel Gafford. The tension escalated when Nurkic got into a verbal altercation with Naji Marshall of the Mavs, who then threw a punch after Nurkic slapped him on the side of the head.

Things continued to spiral when P.J. Washington of the Mavs entered the scene, shoving Nurkic as the situation became more heated. Security and referees scrambled to separate the players, but the damage was done. The three players—Nurkic, Marshall, and Washington—were all ejected from the game. Despite the chaos, the Mavs managed to hold on to win 98-89 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

The Silver Lining and the Future of the NBA

While the brawl undoubtedly left a bad taste for many, it might just be the kind of drama the NBA needs. Kyrie Irving’s comments highlight a point about the league’s current state: there’s a desire for a spark—something to reignite interest. High-energy moments, rivalries, and even the occasional scuffle could be exactly what the league needs to revitalize its appeal.

Whether or not the NBA embraces this “tough guy” mentality remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—moments like this certainly bring the conversation back to the sport. If the NBA can capitalize on these intense rivalries and raw emotion, they might just find the ratings boost they’ve been looking for.