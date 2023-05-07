Swizz Beatz has shared his thoughts on a $500,000 Mercedes-Maybach he gifted to his wife Alicia Keys in March, during his recent appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast. The luxury car was designed by the late Virgil Abloh, and Swizz had hoped his wife would love the extravagant gift. However, during the podcast, he explained that he has an inkling that Keys didn’t like the car and that it might still be at the dealership, Complex reports.

Swizz Beatz says Alicia Keys doesn’t like the Virgil Abloh Maybach car, she hit him with “interesting” and left it at the dealership 😭 pic.twitter.com/ceT0MjEcgU — GROUNDEAD (@staygroundead) May 5, 2023

Swizz Beatz went on to speculate that Alicia Keys was perhaps concerned about the reactions she would receive from people seeing her in the car. “Are they gonna be on me if I bring the kids to school in this? Are people gonna know how I’m movin’?”, he suggested. He also acknowledged that Keys might not be the flashy type, and that he knows his wife is a kind person who might not admit she doesn’t like the car.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

This is not the first time Swizz has given expensive gifts to Alicia Keys. In July 2021, he gifted her an extravagant Egyptian-themed chain designed by famous jeweler Eliantte. The pendant featured baguette diamonds in the shape of ancient pyramids and a portrait of the R&B icon inspired by 18th-century ancient Egyptian queen Nerfiti.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 was revealed at a car show in December 2021 and was designed by Abloh before his death in November. Swizz paid a pretty penny for the car and believed Keys would like it. However, it seems that this time, he may have missed the mark.