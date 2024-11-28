The Oregon Ducks stand alone as the last undefeated team in college football. Their perfect 11-0 record (8-0 Big Ten) solidifies their No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking heading into the final week of the regular season, where they’ll face the Washington Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) in Week 14 in Big Ten play.

For Ducks fans, last weekend’s escape act at Wisconsin might still be a cause for stress, even if they were “jumping around” by the end. Heisman hopeful Dillon Gabriel and Oregon football managed to grind out a dramatic 16-13 win at Camp Randall Stadium, keeping their unbeaten streak alive by the narrowest of margins.

With their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game already punched, the mission for Oregon is simple: stay perfect. A matchup with Ohio State likely awaits, but first, the Ducks must fend off a Washington squad eager to spoil their season.

The Huskies, of course, know what it takes to beat Oregon. They handed the Ducks their only two losses last year, leaving Oregon with unfinished business in this rivalry. Even if this is a completely new Washington football team, it will undoubtedly aim to play the role of spoiler once again.

This time, however, the clash takes place in Eugene, where Gabriel has delivered some of his best performances this year. As the stage is set for another high-stakes rivalry showdown, here are our bold predictions for Dillon Gabriel versus Washington in Week 14.

Dillon Gabriel and Jordan James have a field day against Washington's rushing defense

These are clearly two different teams from last year, with the Ducks this season headed toward the College Football Playoff and the Huskies only securing a bowl game berth. Given the significant turnover Washington experienced during the offseason, from their coaching staff to roster changes, their diminished record is understandable.

Regardless, Dan Lanning might be looking to exact at least a measure of revenge against Washington on Saturday evening. First and foremost, the Ducks will likely aim to exploit the Huskies’ most glaring defensive weakness: their run defense.

The Huskies rank 69th in the nation, allowing an average of 152 rushing yards per game. While they’ve managed to hold three opponents to 75 rushing yards or fewer, they’ve also surrendered 150 yards or more in the rest of their games, including outings of 220 and 266 yards. This sets up perfectly for the Ducks’ lead running back, Jordan James, to have a big day. But it also creates an opportunity for Dillon Gabriel to shine with his legs.

Gabriel, who has shown his ability to make plays on the ground, could play a pivotal role in Oregon’s rushing attack. Expect Gabriel to rush for at least 40 yards and a touchdown as the Ducks capitalize on Washington’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Dillon Gabriel throws for 240 yards and two touchdowns

Even though he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate and a finalist for several other season-ending awards, Dillon Gabriel doesn’t necessarily put up astronomical numbers on the stat sheet. That’s not to say he isn’t productive—he’s one of the most accurate passers in college football. Better yet, he's gotten Oregon off to a perfect season thus far.

Gabriel has recorded just two 300-yard performances this season and has posted 183 and 218 yards in his last two games, respectively. However, last week marked the first game this season where he didn’t throw a touchdown. The thing is, Gabriel doesn’t need to throw for huge numbers for his team to win.

Against the Huskies, Gabriel likely won’t deviate far from his usual performance. Expect him to throw for around 240 yards and two touchdowns–even if it's without star receiver Tez Johnson–as Oregon leans on its balanced offensive attack.

Dillon Gabriel leads Oregon to two touchdown or more win over Washington

Two of Washington’s five losses this season have come against Top 10 opponents, games they dropped by a combined 43 points. Their most recent of those was a 35-6 drubbing by No. 4 Penn State, while the other came against No. 10 Indiana, 31-17. Outside of a 40-16 blowout loss to Iowa, those represent the Huskies’ largest point differentials this year. Facing No. 1 Oregon in Week 14 likely won’t improve that trend.

Gabriel will be making his 61st career start against Washington, tying the all-time FBS quarterback record held by former Oregon signal-caller Bo Nix, according to SI. With this potentially being his final game at Autzen Stadium, Gabriel won’t want to end on a sour note. Expect the veteran quarterback to help Oregon secure a decisive victory over Washington, winning by at least two touchdowns—if not more.