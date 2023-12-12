Former Duke QB Riley Leonard has committed to Notre Dame in an epic video after they were the favorites from the beginning.

The college football transfer portal continues to spin out of control, but now some of the big names are choosing their next school. On Tuesday, former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard officially announced his decision to head to Notre Dame in a video on his X account.

‘A dream come true Go irish.'

A dream come true. Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2Ft09Ho4uj — Riley Leonard (@rileyleonard13_) December 12, 2023

Leonard was always favored to land with the Irish, and now it's official. After Sam Hartman transferred from Wake Forest and played well in his lone season at South Bend, Leonard is hoping to have the same (or better) turn of events as he begins his new era.

The Irish also landed a pair of transfer wide receivers in Florida International's Kris Mitchell and Clemson's Beaux Collins, so Marcus Freeman is loading up on the offensive side of the football early on in the transfer portal.

Leonard finished the year with just 1,103 passing yards and three scores, adding another 352 rushing yards and four scores while playing in seven games. He battled injuries and had a hard time finding a rhythm.

But, his 2022 numbers are a sign of things to come if he can stay healthy. He threw for 2,794 yards with 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions while rushing for another 636 yards and 11 scores in 12 games, so the Notre Dame football program is certainly hoping they can get that version of Leonard.

Notre Dame finished the year with a 9-3 record and is preparing to face Oregon State in the Sun Bowl, although Hartman won't suit up as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Nonetheless, Riley Leonard will be the quarterback for the Notre Dame football program in 2024, and the transfer portal has worked wonders early on for Marcus Freeman's team.