Discord just added new profile styles on the platform, giving gamers more ways to customize their profiles on the platform.

Discord Profile Styles has just received new inventory in the Discord store, with four permanent style collections, one seasonal style collection, and one limited-time collection.

The four permanent style collections are as follows:

Fantasy : Bring your sword and shield to any server you adventure into.

: Bring your sword and shield to any server you adventure into. Anime : Senpai’s in the server!!! Quick, put on your Nervous or In-Love decoration.

: Senpai’s in the server!!! Quick, put on your Nervous or In-Love decoration. Breakfast: What’d ya eat this morning? Wear a donut, toast, or pancakes to relay this important answer to your friends.

What’d ya eat this morning? Wear a donut, toast, or pancakes to relay this important answer to your friends. Disxcore: A collection of three Avatar Decorations that are free to collect for Discord Nitro subscribers.

The seasonal style is for the Fall Collection, while the time-limited collection is for Halloween. The Halloween collection will only be around for twenty more days before they disappear permanently from the store.

Fans would remember that Discord Profile Styles first rolled out as a free perk for Discord Nitro subscribers. Nitro users can still get the free profile styles, now dubbed Disxcore, including the Futuristic UI, Disxcore Headset, and the Smoke Avatar Decorations.

The rest of the profile styles are purchasable with real money, ranging from $2 to $7.50 apiece. Gamers can use two different kinds of profile styles: Avatar Decorations which serve as animated profile image frames, and Profile Effects which give gamers' profiles some extra animated flair.

However, this new Discord feature isn't available to everyone just yet. While any Discord user can now purchase these profile flairs, only Discord Nitro users can use these features. Now, will this new feature be justification enough for those not convinced yet to finally get their own Discord Nitro boost? Will they get FOMO-ed by these new features? We'll see, but we're not entirely sure.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.