The Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger had a lot to say in an interview Thursday morning with CNBC's David Faber in an interview from Sun Valley, ID. He was of course asked about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' frequent and increasingly unfounded and outlandish attacks on the campaign trail, including DeSantis' weird recent claim that Disney was in favor of the “sexualization of our children.”

Iger clapped back pretty succinctly and easily on that one: “We are a pre-eminent entertainer in the world, and we are proud of our track record there. The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing our children quite frankly is preposterous and inaccurate.”

Not that something as pesky as accuracy has ever stopped DeSantis before. DeSantis' very deliberate campaign focus on Disney's opposition to his parental rights bill — known as the “don't say gay” bill by his legion of critics — has led to an unprecedented confrontation and a federal court lawsuit.

DeSantis' other go-to lines of attack are to pander to Republicans' favorite buzzword and call Disney a “woke corporation,” and to keep pushing his “sexualized content” narrative — such as at a recent town hall in New Hampshire where he said the company has “really embraced the idea of getting the sexualized content in the programming for the young kids.”

Iger also said in his interview with Faber that “the last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn in to any culture wars,” yet DeSantis seems to think he's hit upon an issue to energize his base and shows no sign of slowing down his attacks. In addition, a SuperPAC supporting DeSantis is also running attack ads on TV that hammer the same points.

Iger also raised an interesting point about how DeSantis' constant spewing of misinformation and bigotry is leading to a far more dangerous form of Disney backlash. Faber was asking Iger about the Neo-Nazi demonstration that took place recently outside of Walt Disney World.

“It was horrifying, quite frankly,” Iger said. “And it’s concerning to me that anyone would encourage a level of intolerance or even hate that frankly could even become dangerous action. It could be turned into some dangerous act of some sort. So it is concerning to me.”

Wherever would Ron DeSantis have learned to turn lies and hate speech into a rallying call for action against a long-standing American institution?

Oh right, from his other main enemy on the campaign trail — Donald Trump. The two chief Republican presidential nominees' beef goes back a few years, probably to around when Trump started calling his rival Ron DeSanctimonious on the campaign trail.

DeSantis' more recent beef with Disney, on the other hand, began when Disney, like many other major corporations, decided to speak out against DeSantis' parental rights bills — which unfairly targeted the LGBTQ+ community. Disney only spoke out after many of its employees demanded action, yet that was still enough of a stance to anger DeSantis. He then stripped the company of its long-held control over a special district that had in essence let Disney World self-govern itself to a degree since the late 1960s. At which point, Disney sued DeSantis for violating their free-speech right to oppose his “don't say gay” bill.

At the time, Bob Iger said “We are concerned that he [DeSantis] has decided to retaliate against the company for a position the company took on pending legislation in that state. And frankly, the company was within its right, even though I’m not sure it was handled very well, it was within its right to speak out on an issue, a constitutionally protected right to free speech, and to retaliate against the company in a way that could be harmful to the business was not something we could sit back and tolerate.”

Ron DeSantis might think picking a fight with Disney is a good issue for him to campaign on, but Bob Iger certainly isn't going to let some presidential posturing stop him from correcting misinformation or doing what's best for his multi-billion dollar corporation.