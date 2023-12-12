Disney, notoriously protective of its content, has decided to take another approach with shows like Lost and Prison Break.

For anyone who's come across a Disney-owned show on Netflix and wondered what it's doing on a competitor streamer when Disney+ and Hulu are just a few clicks (or taps) away, Disney CEO Bob Iger provided a bit of an explanation recently. According to Variety, Disney is in the process of finalizing a new licensing agreement with Netflix for the rights to popular show binges like Lost, Prison Break and Grey's Anatomy as part of a new content strategy.

Iger spoke about the impending deal last month on a company earnings call, explaining that Disney — which ended a previous licensing deal with Netflix in 2017 but still contributed select titles to the streamer — was negotiating a new broader agreement with Netflix.

However, Iger warned investors that he wasn't anticipating selling the licensing rights to “core brands” of Disney — such as Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars — to Netflix. “I don't see why…” he explained, “just to basically chase bucks, we should do that when [the franchises] are really, really important building blocks to the current and future of our streaming business.”

But it's another story when it comes to Disney studio-produced network television series, such as Grey's Anatomy, which will soon premiere its 20th season.

Starting in the spring of 2024, which is also when the official launch of the joint Hulu/Disney+ app will premiere, Hulu and Netflix will usher in the new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix by sharing the co-exclusive U.S. streaming rights to all prior 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. The one caveat is that Hulu will be the exclusive home of the complete series — as the upcoming episodes from Season 20 will only be available to stream on Hulu, after they air on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy is one of 14 series from the vault that Disney will license to Netflix on a nonexclusive basis (assuming the deal closes, which it officially has yet to do). The other titles that would also stream on Netflix under the terms of the proposed deal include: Lost; Prison Break; The Wonder Years; This is Us; My Wife & Kids; ESPN 30 for 30; The Resident; White Collar; Reba; Archer; How I Met You Mother; The Hughleys; Bernie Mac; and Home Improvement.

While all this is happening, Disney will also be officially premiering Hulu on Disney+ next spring. The “one app” integration, which made its beta form debut last week, will allow subscribers of both Disney+ and Hulu to access most (although not all) of the Hulu lineup from any of the Disney+ apps.

It might sound a little confusing but no need to trouble yourself about such things right now. Go binge the first 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, and the entirety of Lost and Prison Break, on the app of your choice and hopefully by the time you're done Disney will have all these deals worked out for you.