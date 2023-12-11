ABC recently dropped the trailer to Disney 100: A Century of Dreams - A Special Edition of 20/20, celebrating the company's centennary.

ABC recently released the trailer to Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20 on Dec. 14 at 9 PM ET. The two-hour special will celebrate Disney's centennial with interviews, rare footage and photographs, never-before-heard stories from longtime Disney creatives, as well as a look inside Disney's newest attraction.



The documentary follows Disney's 100-year journey from its animated films, music, television and parks. The documentary's trailer, narrated by Olaf himself Josh Gad, highlights the people who have contributed to the Disney story.

The special will chart the beginnings of the iconic Mickey Mouse (who was once voiced by Walt Disney) and speak about how Disney (the man) worked to create the very first feature-length animated movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, according to Comicbook.com. The film almost bankrupted studio.

The documentary's official synopsis said that it will take viewers on a journey that began in 1923.

“From the creation of the Disney Brothers Studio to modern beloved brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, the core DNA of Disney remains the same: storytelling, creativity, innovation and optimism. The special is a celebration of the countless Disney creators, telling the story behind the story that will astonish even the biggest Disney superfans, and viewers will be treated to an inside look at an all-new Disney attraction,” it continued.

The documentary will feature interviews with the company's CEO, Bob Iger, the original Mary Poppins stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, as well as Walt Disney grandchildren, Chris and Walter Miller.

Discussing the role of music in the Disney lore are songwriter Richard Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book), music icon Elton John (The Lion King), composer Alan Menken of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, and playwright/songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto). Disney princesses Idina Menzel (Frozen), Jodie Benson (The Little Mermaid), Paige O'Hara (Beauty and the Beast) and Ariana DeBose (Wish) talk about what it's like to voice animated musicals.

Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar stars also appear in interviews such as Captain America Chris Evans (who also voiced Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's Lightyear), Tom Hanks (Woody in Toy Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia in Black Panther) and Pedtro Pascal (The Mandalorian).

Other stars in the centennial celebration documentary are Katy Perry (ABC's American Idol), John Stamos (ABC's Full House), Mickey Mouse Club actor Josh Ackerman, and Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens and the voice of Kim Possible). Journalists Chris Connelly and Kelley L. Carter, other Disney legends, experts and more also give interviews in the documentary.

Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20 will also stream on Hulu on Dec. 15 and on Disney + on Dec. 22.