A Disney subreddit thread claims park goers pooping while in line for long rides is becoming a major problem at the theme parks.

It seems park goers at Disneyland and Disney World may be taking Elsa's famous advice to “let it go” a little too seriously. A Disney World subreddit thread in recent days and weeks has been insisting that an old urban legend from Disneyland and Disney World is very much true and in effect lately — guests of the Disney theme parks, both children and adults — are apparently pooping while waiting in long ride lines.

The un-Disney friendly jokes on this one write themselves. Unless the theme park behemoth is planning to change its ride names to Snow White and the Seven Deuces, Stinking Bootie, Cindersmella, the Pee-cups, It's A Small Turd, Peter (didn't make it to the) Can, Spider Man Poop Slingers, Dumpo, and Mr. Toad's Wild Load… they might want to figure out a way to put an end to this unfortunate practice and soon before Disneyland becomes known as the Crappiest Place on Earth.

The hoopla — wait, no, we better make that the poopla — started when a Reddit user posted the comment, “I am in the queue for RotR [Rise of the Resistance] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?”

That comment was then followed up with, “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 s–t-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them.”

Let's hope that person worked on the Star Wars ride and wasn't just at the wrong place at the wrong time on three separate occurrences.

A former Disney cast member did indeed weigh in as more and more users were sharing their stories of finding poop in unexpected places at the theme parks. “As a former CM [cast member], that’s not unusual, sad to say. We had people tell their kids to go potty behind our stand, even when the bathroom was across the way.”

This begs the question, what is the (fecal) matter with people? Sure, kids always have to go number two at inconvenient times. And many of those park goers probably started their day back at the Disney hotels with the famed character breakfast buffet, which is serving as a diarrhetic for me right now just thinking about it.

But why are we as a society suddenly feeling comfortable enough to do our business in public spaces when bathrooms are mere steps away? We all remember the disturbing tale of air travel this summer when a Delta plane goer's pants explosion was so heinous the plane had to turn around mid-flight. And now families are feeling comfortable enough to even stink up the Magic Kingdom?!

The subreddit forum also took up the debate on whether this was a societal problem, or a Disney issue. Alas, no conclusion was drawn and focus instead shifted to an apparent “poop hallway” at the aptly named “Flight of Passage” at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“Whatchay’all know about the poop hallway at Flight of Passage?” a Disney custodial coordinator asked ominously.

The ride, which sometimes generates as much as a four hour line, apparently had “one backstage hallway halfway through that was notorious for guests going in and dropping trou,” the commenter continued. “People pooped in this particular hallway so much that they had to put that bathroom in nearby.”

Well that's certainly one way to effect change at a large corporation (Ron DeSantis might want to take notes).

“Please poop in the bathroom” seems like an adage that's generally a given, but perhaps it's time for some signs with the slogan at apropos — no, at apropoos — places around the theme parks. In the meantime, don't forget to whistle while you work and watch where you step if you're going to Disneyland or Disney World.