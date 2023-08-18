Special effects artist Christine Overs is suing Disney for $190k over an on-set injury from The Little Mermaid production.

The Times of London (via Variety) reported that Overs, 74, is suing after over an accident that occurred in October 2020. She fell from a polystyrene step onto a concrete floor, breaking her wrist. Overs alleges that the fall was due to the production company not providing “any adequate access to the set.”

The fall resulted in Overs getting surgery and insertion of steel pins into her arm — she still struggles to do up buttons and zips and to this day has pain, disturbed sleep, and swelling. Given her need to use her hands and fingers, this has made work incredible difficult in the twilight years of her career, leaving her with a “substantial level of disability,” the court was told.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to The Times of London, Sandcastle Pictures (the Disney-owned production company) has admitted liability for the fall. However, they are disputing the figure that Overs is seeking in the suit. Throughout her career, Christine Overs has worked on a variety of tentpole projects including Dune, Alien, and Golden Eye.

The Little Mermaid was Disney's latest live-action remake. It wasn't an overwhelming hit — grossing $567 million worldwide on a reported $250 million budget — but it was good enough to become the seventh highest-grossing live-action remake Disney has done. Halle Bailey starred as Ariel, a mermaid who is fascinated by the human world. Jonah Hauer-King played Eric; Melissa McCarthy played Ursula; and Javier Bardem played King Triton.