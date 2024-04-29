Disney's live-action Hercules remake is getting the Russo Brothers' treatment but is waiting for an essential element.
Games Radar reports that the brothers will produce the new film, but it's a project they're “waiting on a script for.” This is after rumors that Guy Ritchie exited the project, according to CBR. The Russo Brothers—Joe and Anthony Russo—are known for directing Marvel's Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: End Game, amongst other movies.
Without a complete script, moving forward with details about the remake is a bit on hold. The good news is that the film is still developing.
When it does get worked on, it will be a remake of the 1997 John Musker and Ron Clements-directed animated Hercules about the hero in Grek Mythology. In the film, Hercules is taken as a baby by Hades and forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. From there, he goes into his teenage years, where he needs to perform a rite of passage on Earth. This is to prove himself worthy of living on Mount Olympus, all while evil creatures need to be defeated.
Stars of the film included Tate Donovan (Hercules), Danny DeVito (Phil), James Woods (Hades), Susan Egan (Megara), Rip Torn (Zeus), Samantha Eggar (Hera), Keith David (Apollo), and Frank Welker (Pegasus).
The film received good reviews, with an 82% Tomatometer and 76% Audience Score.
The Russo Brothers say they are now waiting for a script for Guy Ritchie’s live-action ‘HERCULES’ remake for Disney.
Joe Russo on the evolving way films are consumed
Joe seems to think that audiences are changing with new technologies and not suffering from superhero fatigue, as he discussed recently with Games Radar.
He said, “I think it's a reflection of the current state of everything. It's difficult right now, it's an interesting time. I think we're in a transitional period and people don't know quite yet how they're going to receive stories moving forward, or what kinds of stories they're going to want.”
The filmmaker also said, “There's a big generational divide about how you consume media. There's a generation that's used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it's aging out. Meanwhile the new generation are ‘I want it now, I want to process it now,' then moving onto the next thing, which they process whilst doing two other things at the same time. You know, it's very different moment in time than it's ever been . And so I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what's at play more than anything else.”
We'll see if this mindset will affect the new Hercules approach to filmmaking and the other films they're involved with. Beyond that, we probably won't know much more about the new Disney film until Guy Ritchie gets the script done.