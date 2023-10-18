Snow White leads the live-action remakes abound for a slew of Disney animated movies, The DisInsider revealed.

First up is the live-action remake of Snow White, based on Disney’s first animated film in 1937. The film stars Rachel Zegler as the title character. Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen.

There have been negative talks surrounding Zegler regarding her media appearances, but no news on whether she will be replaced. The film is set for a March 22, 2024 release. However, there were reshoots before the SAG-AFTRA strike that weren’t completed so a shift in release date may be likely.

Mufasa comes to life

After the success of 2019’s The Lion King, the OG king will be making his own live–action appearance. Mufasa: The Lion King will see Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and John Kani (Rafiki) reprise their roles. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will join them as the voices of young Mufasa and Scar.

The story will follow Mufasa on his journey to become king, and may have scenes from after the events of the first film interspersed, The Godfather Part II-style.

The Rock as Maui – again

Moana is the newest Disney animated film to get a live-action remake. It will be directed by Thomas Kail, director of the Disney+ feature of Hamilton. Auli’i Cravalho, Moana’s voice, helped Disney cast the live-action Moana. The actor has been cast but not yet announced due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be reprising his role as Maui.

Lilo & Stitch return IRL

Lilo & Stitch will also come to life as a remake of the 2002 film. Chris Sanders, Stitch’s creator will reprise his role. Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee will also be returning but not to their original roles. Instead, they will play Mrs. Kekoa and a luau manager, respectively.

Amy Hill, who voiced Mrs. Hasagawa, will also return but will be playing Tūtū. Nani Pelekai will be played by Sydney Agudong and David Kewani by Kaipo Dudoit. Maia Kealoha will play the titular Lilo. The movie, a Disney+ original, suspended its filming in July due to the strike but only had a few weeks left of filming.

Hercules comes back as human

Hercules will get a live-action treatment from 2019 Aladdin director Guy Ritchie. It hasn’t been confirmed but it may follow the plot of the 1997 movie.

Michael B. Jordan and Taron Egerton have been rumored to play Hercules, and Ariana Grande could play Meg. Fan favorite Phil, played by Danny DeVito, is expected to reprise his role.

Bambi? What are you doing here?

Possibly in the vein of the aforementioned 2019 The Lion King, Bambi is also set to have a live-action remake directed by Sarah Polley. It will most likely use the same technology to tell the story of the beloved deer.