The Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs is nearly over, but with one game left to play, we already know what the Divisional Round of the AFC playoff bracket is going to look like. Unfortunately, neither the Baltimore Ravens nor Miami Dolphins will be part of the Divisional Round after they both came up short in the opening round of the playoffs.

Both the Ravens and Dolphins were without their starting quarterbacks for their lone playoff contests, as Tua Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion, and Lamar Jackson sat out the Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a PCL injury. Despite that, both teams put up quite a fight, and it left many fans wondering what could have happened had their starting quarterbacks been good to go.

We won’t ever get the answer to that question, but it’s hard not to be excited with the future for both of these teams after their strong outings in the playoffs. But which of these two teams, who both seem set to be perennial playoff contenders, have a brighter future at this point in time? Let’s take a deeper dive into that question and see whose future looks better between the Ravens and Dolphins.

Who has a brighter future? Ravens or Dolphins

The Ravens and Dolphins entered the playoffs as the sixth and seventh seed in the AFC, respectively, and given the injury status of both of their quarterbacks, neither team was overly optimistic about their chances of advancing out of the Wild Card round. And sure enough, that’s what ended up happening, even if both games were far closer than anyone was expecting.

Yet moving forward now, it feels like these two teams are in totally different places. The Ravens have dealt with tons of turmoil surrounding their star quarterback in Jackson all season long, and his PCL injury has brought that situation to a head. Some folks within the organization reportedly felt like Jackson should have been playing for the Ravens considering they were in the playoffs, but Jackson ended up missing his sixth straight game.

In terms of the future, this is wildly important because Jackson is set to hit free agency this offseason, unless he can come to an extension agreement with the Ravens. The two sides couldn’t find common ground prior to the season, and with all the drama surrounding the two sides as of late, it’s fair to wonder whether or not Jackson has already played his final snap for the Ravens.

Aside from Jackson, though, the Ravens have a lot of talented players on their roster. Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the league, and their secondary might be the deepest in the league. There are quite a few questions that need to be answered this offseason, but if the Ravens play their hand correctly, they could be set to be a top contender in the AFC for many seasons to come.

On the other hand, the Dolphins are in a much different situation. Tagovailoa’s concussions are certainly worrying, but the Dolphins were pleased with what they saw from Tagovailoa this season, and remain committed to him heading into the 2023 season. Assuming Tagovailoa can stay healthy, which isn’t exactly a guarantee based on what we have seen so far in his career, Miami is in a good spot.

Further helping matters in Miami is the supporting cast the team has assembled around Tagovailoa. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle might just be the top wide receiver duo in the entire league, and Miami hired an offensive minded coach for Tagovailoa in Mike McDaniel who has helped open things up for the young quarterback. All signs point to the Dolphins being a very strong team in the future, and potentially even a competitor for the top seed in the AFC East with the Bills.

Final decision: Dolphins

It’s tough to feel great about the Ravens right now considering how things with Jackson have gone. It’s very unlikely that he will leave this offseason, but neither side seems to be in great standing with the other right now. And even then, the supporting cast around Jackson on offense isn’t great, so there are some clear things Baltimore has to shore up this offseason.

In Miami, the biggest concern is obviously Tagovailoa and his concussions, but beyond that, all this team needs are some defensive upgrades, and more consistency in terms of staying healthy. Remember, they were the top seed in the AFC for a point in time this season, and if they stayed healthy, they might still be playing football right now. The Dolphins explosive 2022 offseason appears to have paid off, and while the Ravens can obviously beef up their roster, it feels like they are in a worse spot than the Dolphins right now.