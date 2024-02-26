The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to win the World Series, but first, they have to get through spring training. The Dodgers were already one of the best teams in baseball last season, and they always have a large fan base. There will be even more eyes on the team this year, though, as the team added Shohei Ohtani to the roster. Not only is the two-way player the best player in baseball, but he is a global superstar, as he hails from Japan.
Ohtani has made the game of baseball even more international than it was before, and his fans will want to see what he looks like for the Dodgers. They will have to tune in to Spectrum SportsNet LA to do so. Ohtani's spring training debut is just around the corner, so in this article, we are going to look at the Dodgers' Cactus League schedule.
Dodgers 2024 spring training schedule
Almost every Dodgers' spring training game will be on television. Most of them will be exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, but there are a few games on MLB Network and ESPN that fuboTV will have access to.
The Dodgers have yet to lose a spring training game, and Ohtani is now expected to make his Dodgers debut on Feb. 27. Even without him, the team has been unstoppable. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Max Muncy are still with the team, which means they will again have one of the most potent offenses in baseball. Additionally, an already deep pitching staff added Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Another pitcher coming over from Japan, Yamamoto was arguably the top free agent besides Ohtani. Yamamoto is expected to debut the day after Ohtani. With that said, here is a look at the Dodgers spring training schedule.
Feb. 26 @ Rockies: 12:10 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
Feb. 27 vs. White Sox: 12:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA, fuboTV, MLB Network
Feb. 28 @ Rangers: 12:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
Feb. 29 @ Reds: 5:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA, fuboTV, MLB Network
March 1 vs. Guardians: 5:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA, fuboTV, MLB Network
March 2 vs. Cubs/@ Brewers (split-squad): 12:05 p.m./12:10 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 3 vs. Rockies: 12:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 5 vs. Angels: 5:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 6 @ White Sox: 12:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 7 @ Giants: 6:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 8 vs. Reds: 5:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 9 vs. Rangers: 12:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 10 vs. Diamondbacks: 1:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 11 vs. Guardians: 1:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 12 vs. Giants: 1:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 13 vs. Mariners: 1:05 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 24 vs. Angels @ Dodgers Stadium: 4:10 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 25 vs. Angels @ Dodgers Stadium: 6:10 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA, ESPN+
March 26 vs. Angels @ Angel Stadium: 6:07 p.m. PT – Spectrum SportsNet LA
Dodgers TV/streaming guide
The regional sports network that covers Dodgers games is Spectrum SportsNet LA. The network will be covering every Dodgers spring training game. If you don't have access to the network but still want to watch the Dodgers, then you will want to tune in during the early part of spring training because a few early Dodgers games will be on MLB Network.
Los Angeles has already impressed in spring training. They even won their first game by 13 runs after scoring 14 times on the San Diego Padres. Things are only going to get harder for the rest of the league, too, and the Dodgers' dominance has a chance to last all season.