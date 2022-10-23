The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.

After relinquishing their Game 4 lead against the Padres, a plethora of off-season problems started to persist for LA. Starting pitching, offense, and closing are just some of the major issues they will need to address in the offseason, but the organization has a ton of financial resources to have a plethora of options to improve its roster. Thus, here are a couple of names the Dodgers name must want on their team next season.

Edwin Diaz

For several years, Dodgers fans were spoiled with arguably the best and most consistent closer in this generation in Kenley Jansen. Even if it was a high-leverage situation or with other relievers struggling their team was not concerned when Jansen step into the mound. His loss this season was magnified immensely as LA could not find a viable replacement that would replicate his performance somehow.

The answer is simple: it is Edwin Diaz. The current closer of the New York Mets will fit tremendously in the culture and system of manager Dave Roberts. Having Diaz at the backend of that bullpen will raise the confidence of their other relievers as well. It was very evident in the San Diego series that numerous Dodgers relievers succumbed under pressure but acquiring Edwin Diaz as the starting point of enhancing their bullpen will be brilliant for the franchise.

Jacob deGrom

Another pitcher of the Mets and one of the best starting pitchers in the league today, Jacob deGrom is an essential asset that would bolster the starting rotation of LA. Clayton Kershaw is way past his prime and may decide to retire after this season and Walker Buehler will likely miss the 2023 season, so the Dodgers staff is depleted entering the offseason.

deGrom gives LA their no. 1 pitcher in a postseason series, and it also benefits the Dodgers that the Mets will lose one of their biggest names. In a playoff series, deGrom and Julio Urias is a terrific foundation for a team that is in dire need of starting pitching. Revelations like Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin are great, but LA needs guys who are star-caliber, especially if they intend to make it deep into the playoffs.

J.D. Martinez

As one of the rumored names that were probably being moved before the trade deadline last year, J.D. Martinez will be a hot commodity across a slew of MLB teams in the offseason. Martinez is already 35 years old, but he can still hit in the middle of the Dodgers’ order and provide instant offense for the squad.

Martinez’s $19 million is expiring with the Boston Red Sox already, so there is no incentive for him to return, especially with the rebuilding phase of that franchise. Moreover, LA will be able to afford Martinez’s wishes due to the amount of money being released from their 2022 payroll. Having a veteran like J.D. Martinez in the clubhouse who has immense postseason and World Series experience will be an enormous plus for the Dodgers.