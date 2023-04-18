Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t started out the season the way they would have liked. Stars such as Freddie Freeman aren’t worried, however, as they understand all it takes is one winning streak to get back on track. On the other hand, many fans are overreacting to LA’s uninspiring start.

Let’s take a look at three overreactions to the Dodgers’ start to the 2023 season.

Overreaction: Dodgers can’t hit!

The Dodgers have endured their share of ups and downs at the plate. Los Angeles has featured a boom-or-bust type of offensive approach up to this point, with consistency tending to lack. With just over two weeks in the books though, is it already time to panic about the offense?

The short answer is no. Although, there are some players worth being concerned about.

Chris Taylor struggled throughout the 2022 season. The 2021 All-Star was hoping to bounce back in 2023, but that hasn’t happened so far. Taylor is hitting just .125 with a .625 OPS up to this point. It should be noted that Taylor already has four home runs. He’s been the perfect example of a boom-or-bust player, as Taylor has just five total hits as of this story’s publication.

Overall, Los Angeles’ lineup should be fine. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith are all stars capable of leading the charge. JD Martinez and Max Muncy have been inconsistent, but they’ve both displayed glimpses of potentially finding their footing, Muncy has been especially impressive as of late for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers don’t feature the same star-studded lineup as last year, but this offense will figure things out. Fans have to remember that we are still in April.

Verdict: Overreaction (for the most part)

Overreaction: Dodgers are headed for a rebuild

This isn’t a joke. People truly believe the Dodgers are headed for a rebuild following an 8-9 start to the 2023 season, per Barstool Baseball.

Warning: The following post contains NSFW language.

Dodgers Reddit in shambles after an 8-9 start pic.twitter.com/RHOI2Grh72 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 18, 2023

The standards are high in Los Angeles, but this isn’t the first time the Dodgers have endured a mediocre start to a season. There is still plenty of time to climb back over the .500 mark and make a playoff push though.

Let’s break down the roster to prove just how talented LA still is.

The Dodgers’ bullpen still has enough talent to be among the best in baseball. The relief core has had some disappointing performances, but the team still believes in this bullpen.

Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias-led rotation is going to be fine assuming injuries don’t derail the pitching staff. Tony Gonsolin will be one of the best middle-of-the-rotation arms in the game when he returns, and Dustin May has flashed Cy Young potential already this season.

The lineup concerns were already addressed, but it’s worth reiterating that the Dodgers’ offense should have enough firepower to help the ball club start winning games on a more consistent basis.

The notion that the Dodgers are headed for a rebuild is an overreaction without question.

Verdict: Overreaction

Overreaction: LA needs to fire Dave Roberts

This is one of the oldest overreactions in the book. Dave Roberts has received blame for the Dodgers’ playoff struggles in previous seasons. Sometimes, the blame is justified. However, Roberts has been a perfectly serviceable manager for the team. He handles the press well and trusts in his coaching staff overall.

There are times when Roberts makes questionable decisions. Firing Roberts won’t magically start a hot streak for the Dodgers though. He isn’t the problem.

The fact is that there isn’t one singular problem for this team. Los Angeles will get back on track soon, patience will be the key for fans moving forward.

Verdict: Overreaction