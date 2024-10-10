It's do-or-die time for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. After the Dodgers blanked the Padres 8-0 last night, the NL West rivals are set for a fifth and final game of the NLDS, which Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts is pumped about.

Roberts had to lean on his bullpen for Game 4, a strategy that more than paid off. No Dodgers pitcher lasted two innings or allowed more than two hits yesterday, limiting the Padres to seven hits and no runs to give the NL's top seed a chance to take the series back to Dodger Stadium.

While Roberts had to be strategic in how he approached the first four games of the series as he tried to balance winning now and hopefully later, the manager said the proverbial gloves can truly come off for Game 5, which very well may be the Dodgers' final game of the season.

“I think that when you go through a regular season, a lot of things are sort of calculated and there's a lot of variables because you're playing for the longer view,” Robert said [H/T USA Today].”But when you get into the postseason, it's a street fight. It's about people, players, and your desire has got to be more than your opponent.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ‘excited' for NLDS Game 5

Roberts, who has been the Dodgers' manager for nearly nine years, said he is ready for the decider.

“We knew this wasn't going to be easy. Nothing's easy,” Roberts said. “So you just got to take whatever cards you're dealt and play them. And that's what we've been doing. For me to see our guys go through what they've been through, and respond the way they have, really makes me excited about Game 5.”

The Dodgers won Game 1 in Los Angeles 7-5 before dropping Games 2 and 3, forcing a win-or-go-home Game 4. Game 5 is set for Dodger Stadium at 5:08 p.m. PT.