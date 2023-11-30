Los Angeles Dodgers fans want to see the team in the mix for Randy Arozarena despite Shoe Ohtani's impending MLB Free Agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to avenge their 2023 postseason slump. The Dodgers were bounced out of the NLDS in a 3-0 sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks. MLB Free Agency is in full effect, and Los Angeles is an ideal suitor to sign superstar Shohei Ohtani. Nevertheless, LA fans want to Randy Arozarena in a Dodgers jersey.

Could Randy Arozarena find a home in Los Angeles?

The Tampa Bay Rays are accepting offers for Arozarena, per Noah Camras. The talented left fielder would be a great addition to the Dodgers, regardless of if they sign Shohei Ohtani.

The 28-year-old has hit 20+ home runs in three seasons. Arozarena's consistency perfectly fits what the Dodgers are looking for. Furthermore, the recent All-Star has a career 1.104 postseason OPS. Like Camras, Los Angeles fans believe the Dodgers should jump at the opportunity to get Arozarena:

Imagine the aura with arozarena and ohtani on the dodgers — JC (@jcwrld05) November 30, 2023

Many fans believe an Ohtani-Arozarena pairing would be one of the coolest and most talented duos in the league. If the Dodgers were to fail to sign Ohtani, some believe Arozarena would be the next best thing, such as this X user:

“If the Dodgers whiff on Ohtani…Arozarena would be a dope consolation prize,” the LA fan claimed.

Regardless of how things play out, Los Angeles has a lot of pressure to top the performances of their last few seasons. In 2023, the Dodgers won an impressive 100 regular season games. They earned the second seed in the MLB Playoffs, but their second-round sweep left a bad taste in many fans' mouths.

As MLB Free Agency progresses, news of a new superstar coming to LA could drop any minute.