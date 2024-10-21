There was an insane amount of pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers to play well this October. They rolled through another regular season, claiming the NL West with the best record in baseball. The demons of playoffs past lingered as the Dodgers faced elimination twice against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

Los Angeles preserved, winning consecutive games to eliminate the Padres before claiming the NL pennant in six games over the New York Mets. In the Dodgers clubhouse, the message stayed the same.

“We stay together,” left fielder Teoscar Hernandez told Ken Rosenthal postgame. “It doesn’t matter what we have to do.”

Hernandez praised teammate Freddie Freeman for taking himself out of the lineup for Game 6. The 2020 NL MVP has been battling a sprained ankle and visibly struggled throughout the playoffs. He did not play Sunday night after going 0-for-5 in Game 5 Friday. Freeman recorded three hits in the series.

Baseball is perhaps the most individualized team sport. Dozens of one-on-one matchups determine the outcome of games, but teams equipped with a lineup like the Dodgers can feed off one another.

The Dodgers lineup is unique in its own way, with three MVPs and multiple other All-Stars in the mix. There's no easy out and when everyone is performing and picking up after the last guy, it's a fun environment to be part of. Los Angeles definitely has that bonded core in its clubhouse.

Teoscar Hernandez breaks slump, helps Dodgers clinch pennant

These playoffs have been interesting for the Dodgers on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the storylines included Freeman's injury, Shohei Ohtani's lack of production with no one on base and Mookie Betts' slump in the NLDS.

Ohtani and Betts got on track in the NLCS, combining for 17 hits and 30 runs/RBIs. Meanwhile, key middle-of-the-lineup bats struggled, mainly Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez.

It was a welcome sight for the Dodgers then in Game 6. Smith launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to extend Los Angeles' lead to five runs. Hernandez recorded a pair of hits and drove in a run during Sunday's 10-5 win. He was hitless for the rest of the series.

In his ninth MLB season, Teoscar Hernandez will get a taste of the World Series. It's more than deserved given the caliber of player he is. The two-time All-Star was an under-the-radar signing for the Dodgers last offseason. He's been a massive reason why they got to this point. It shouldn’t shock anyone if he's a major factor in the Fall Classic.