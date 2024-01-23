The Dodgers got even more unstoppable with this depth-bolstering move.

The Los Angeles Dodgers struck gold during 2023-24 MLB Free Agency. After signing Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles nabbed star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Now, the team is looking to further bolster its depth with former Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton.

The Dodgers could add support to their pitching core with a decisive move

Los Angeles is working on a possible deal with James Paxton, per Jon Heyman. The deal has not been finalized yet, but if things work out, the Dodgers' defense will be even scarier than before.

LA's 2024 pitching attack will be led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old signed a lucrative 12-year $325 million contract with the club after several standout seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

During his seven years in Japan, Yamamoto held a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio. Moreover, his efforts could be further supported with the service of James Paxton.

Paxton spent his first six MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners before his stint with the New York Yankees in 2019 and 2o2o. He returned to Seattle for one more season before spending 2023 with the Boston Red Sox.

In 2023, Paxton boasted a W-L of 7-5. In addition, he hit 101 strikeouts, held an ERA of 4.5, and earned a WHIP of 1.31. If the Dodgers can finalize a deal with him, he be will a fine piece for the team's defense.

LA is on a mission to win the World Series after they got swept in the 2023 MLB Playoffs.

Having Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts automatically make them one of the best teams in baseball. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and hopefully, James Paxton, will take the Dodgers to an even greater level.