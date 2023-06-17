Despite a healthy 39-31 record, the 2023 MLB season has been a double-edged sword for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it was on full display in Friday's disappointing 7-5 home loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Emmet Sheehan, the latest rookie LA has called upon to compensate for their multiple starting pitching injuries, was nearly perfect in his debut. He tallied six hitless innings and exited with a 4-0 lead. Somehow, the Dodgers have plucked another potential star-in-the-making from the minor leagues, proving that this franchise remains among the best at developing premiere pitching. But it was their season-long vice that ultimately caused them to blow the lead and fall in extra innings.

The National League's worst bullpen imploded, with even the usually rock-solid Brusdar Graterol getting tagged for two runs. The Giants' comeback win spoiled what was a fantastic first impression by Sheehan. However, the collapse may have been the necessary catalyst to obtain more reinforcement.

The Dodgers are calling up promising left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson and designating Tayler Scott for assignment, per the team. Hudson has been top-notch in Triple-A Oklahoma City, recording a 2.17 ERA in 25 appearances. Given the team's struggles, the 26-year-old should have a great opportunity to carve out a role in LA's bullpen. Scott only pitched in six games with the Dodgers this season but was highly ineffective with a 9.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.

Finding a cure for this ailing bullpen could be the difference between the club contending for a World Series or further being overshadowed by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves. Fans are going to trust management, though. 10 consecutive winning seasons gives LA some benefit of the doubt, at least.