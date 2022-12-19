By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both made eye-opening moves in MLB free agency this offseason. San Diego brought in Xander Bogaerts while the Giants landed Carlos Correa to bolster their lineup. But Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t worried, per Matthew Moreno.

“Obviously the Padres have made a ton of moves and they’re going to be a great team. The Giants are obviously getting better too. It’s not going to be easy, but I still think we’re going to be right in that mix for the postseason,” Kershaw said.

The Dodgers are still in the driver’s seat. LA is fresh off of a 111-win season and still feature no shortage of stars on the roster. They are confident that Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias will be able to lead the pitching staff amid Walker Buehler’s Tommy John absence.

Kershaw said he trusts Andrew Friedman despite Los Angeles’ fairly quiet offseason.

“I want Andrew to get every single good player out there, obviously, but that’s just not how it works. I think if I’ve learned anything in my time with Andrew, it’s you have to trust that he knows what he’s doing.”

Friedman has clearly won the trust of Clayton Kershaw which will provide Dodgers fans with comfort.

The Padres are regarded as the most intimidating threat for Los Angeles this season. However, Clayton Kershaw sent a confident message to San Diego.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see them in October again.”

There is a strong opportunity that the Dodgers and Padres will face off once again in the postseason.