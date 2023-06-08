Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw turned in an excellent performance on Thursday, leading LA to a crucial 6-0 win to avoid a sweep against the Cincinnati Reds. After the game, however, Kershaw put Reds manager David Bell on blast for a questionable decision he made, per David Vassegh.

“It's pretty ridiculous that they walked the guy in front of him too in that situation,” Kershaw said of the Reds intentionally walking James Outman in the 9th inning of a 6-0 game. “I don't agree with that or a lot the manager did this series.”

Vassegh also revealed what Kershaw was referring to.

“Kershaw was referring to Austin Barnes being hit by a pitch in 9th inning that forced him to leave the game,” Vassegh wrote on Twitter.

Austin Barnes is still awaiting his final results after leaving the game due to a hit-by-pitch. Dave Roberts commented on the situation following the Dodgers' victory, per SportsNet LA.

“Hopefully the x-ray is negative but just by the look of it it didn't sound good,” Roberts said.

It was a frustrating series for the Dodgers. Their pitching let them down in the first two games of the series, ultimately leading to Noah Syndergaard being placed on the injured list.

Fortunately, Clayton Kershaw picked up the team on Thursday and led them to a much-needed bounce back win. They still dropped the series 2-1 though.

The Dodgers will now head to Philadelphia for a matchup versus the Phillies beginning on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.