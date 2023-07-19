Max Muncy hasn't had the best 2023 season. He's especially struggled since the All-Star break, but Dave Roberts still decided to bat him third in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Roberts was asked about that decision prior to Wednesday's game, via David Vassegh.

“There's got to be an alternative, there's a lineup construction part of it,” Roberts said. “He's got to figure it out.”

Dodgers' lineup

The Dodgers' lineup includes plenty of stars such as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and JD Martinez. The Dodgers clearly still believe in Muncy though, something that has been questioned by fans at times.

There was a time when Muncy was regarded as one of the better power hitters in baseball. He labored through the 2022 campaign and has continued to deal with frustration in 2023. It should be noted that he's blasted 21 home runs this season, so the power remains. That said, Muncy entered Wednesday slashing just .187/.322/.444 with a .766 OPS.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Muncy still believes he can play at an “All-Star caliber” level, however.

“The results haven't always been there on the field, but as long as my work stays good, I’m trusting myself I can get back to the All-Star caliber player that I am,” Muncy said previously.

The Dodgers are hopeful he can find more consistency at the plate. Muncy doesn't need to hit for a high average, but the team would like him to climb back over the .200 mark while raising his OBP.

For now, Roberts is staying loyal to the veteran infielder.