The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the regular season with the second best record in the National League, and because of that, they earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs and were automatically into the NLDS. The Arizona Diamondbacks, however, narrowly made the postseason via the Wild Card, but they surprisingly swept the Milwaukee Brewers on the road in the NL Wild Card round to earn a date with the Dodgers. The Dodgers were fairly big favorites heading into this series, but the Diamondbacks didn't care about that. They were underdogs when they swept the Brewers, and they were underdogs again in this series, which ended in the same fashion: a sweep.

In game one, Arizona stormed out of the gates and scored six runs in the first inning to make a big statement, and they never looked back from there. They ended up winning that one 11-2, and they won games two and three 4-2 to get the sweep over the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have not lost in the playoffs yet this year.

Dave Roberts is obviously disappointed with the result of the series, and he had some high praise for the Diamondbacks while offering them a congratulatory message.

“They outplayed us in every facet of the game,” Dave Roberts said, according to a tweet from Juan Toribio.

The Diamondbacks are now moving onto the NLCS and they will take on either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies currently lead that series 2-1. As for the Dodgers, their season is now over.