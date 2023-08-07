The Los Angeles Dodgers, for the past 10 years, have been one of the best teams in all of baseball, and a big part of why that is is that they always boast the services of some of the best talents the sport has to offer. And during their run over the past decade as one of baseball's powerhouses, there may not be a better duo in Dodger blue than Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

In addition to being sources of elite production at the plate and on the field, Betts and Freeman's bond goes way beyond the diamond — setting them apart from other star duos in the MLB.

Just to put in perspective how close the two have grown, Mookie Betts expressed just how supportive he was of his Dodgers teammate's life outside baseball.

“You genuinely just want what's best for him — not just for him, but for his Hall of Fame career, for his family, for anything and everything. It's just fun watching him,” Betts said, per Dodgers Twitter.

Mookie and Freddie, besties forever. pic.twitter.com/uiBDxZGv8z — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 7, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given how competitive professional athletes are, it's fair to wonder if even teammates as talented as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman use each other as barometers for improvement. But the Dodgers first baseman said that there is no such thing between them, which just goes to show how genuine their friendship is.

“We don't compete against each other. That is like the farthest thing. When that question ever gets [asked], like, ‘What are you talking about?' It's like, no, we just want the best for each other. And we're in the lineup together, we're trying to do everything we can to help the Los Angeles Dodgers win a baseball game,” Freeman said.

And to their credit, both of them are doing an incredible job at achieving their goals for the team. Betts has hit 30 home runs and driven in 71 runs while slashing .285/.386/.579. Meanwhile, Freeman has been an even bigger beast at the plate, producing a 1.011 OPS, good for 5.9 WAR in 505 plate appearances.

At the moment, the Dodgers have a 64-46 record, sitting atop the NL West. With Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman leading the way, the Dodgers sho