The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, with disappointing performances from the lineup and starting pitching, and some have said that the playoff format favors Wild Card teams, and that has hurt the Dodgers over the last two years as they have been upset by the San Diego Padres and Diamondbacks, but manager Dave Roberts pushed back on that idea.

“There's some things with the format that people can dissect or whatever, but the bottom. line is that the last two years wee've gotten outplayed in the postseason,” Dave Roberts said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “It doesn't matter if it was a seven-game series; we lost the first three games. For me, I've got to do a better job of figuring out a way to get out guys prepared for the postseason. I'll own that. I think we've got great players. I've got to figure out a way to get these guys prepared for whatever format, whatever series.”

The Dodgers have gone in as heavy favorites in the NLDS in the last two seasons. They have gone 1-6 in those games, with the lone win coming in Game 1 against the Padres, so after the loss to the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers have lost six postseason games in a row.

Roberts took responsibility for the losses.

“Yeah, the regular season, I think we do a great job,” Roberts said, via Gonzalez. “But the last couple of postseasons, it just hasn't gone well for us, and so I've got to figure it out.”

The Dodgers have been one of the best regular season teams for some time now, but winning in the postseason has been a tough task, as their only championship in recent memory was in 2020, when the season was shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.