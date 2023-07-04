The Pittsburgh Pirates head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of a four-game series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Pittsburgh (39-45) is coming off a three-run loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and have now lost three straight and will need to right the ship to get back to their early season form. The Pirates have been struggling to put up runs in each of their last two losses and things don't get easier in tonight's matchup. They will need to break out of their mini-slump if they want to get back on track tonight in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles (47-37) is still fighting for the top spot in the NL West as they continue their four-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. This is the right team to come to town to gain some ground on the Arizona Diamondbacks before they head to the All-Star Break. The Dodgers certainly aren't the same team we are used to seeing each and every year but they have the team and the coaching to make a run during this second half of the season.

Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +200

Los Angeles Dodgers: -245

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Dodgers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Will Win

Luis Ortiz has been a pleasant surprise in the Pirates' rotation since coming up from Triple-A Indianapolis, with a 4.11 ERA in his nine starts and one appearance out of the bullpen . He has also been consistent in his recent outings, with no terrible performances. In his last three starts, he's given up 6 runs on 17 hits in 17.1 innings pitched. Ortiz pitches to soft contact and is a groundball pitcher and with a good defense behind him, he has a shot of limiting this Dodgers lineup. While Sheehan has been solid this season with a 3.56 ERA, the Dodgers bullpen has struggled recently, with a 5.40 ERA over the past week. Sheehan will need to pitch a gem and pitch deep into this contest and if the Pirates are able to rattle him early it could open things once the Dodgers bullpen get on the mound.

Why The Dodgers Will Win

Emmet Sheehan has been a reliable presence on the mound for the Dodgers, with a 2-0 record, 2.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 12 strikeouts through three starts. The Pirates are currently on a three-game losing streak, and they have struggled against right-handed pitchers this season, with a .231 batting average and .698 OPS The Dodgers have a potent offense, with a .260 batting average and .783 OPS this season . They have also been successful against right-handed pitchers, with a .244 batting average and .747 OPS. While Ortiz has been one of the more consistent starters in the Pirates' rotation, with a 4.11 ERA in his eight starts and one appearance out of the bullpen, he has given up 52 hits in his 45.2 innings of work this year with 31 strikeouts to 22 walks . He has also allowed six home runs and has a fielding independent pitching of 5.12.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Pirates are slumping at the wrong time heading into the All-Star Break and getting a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly isn't going to help them get back on track. While Ortiz has had some good performances lately, I don't expect one of those good performances to come against the Dodgers' potent lineup. Take the Dodgers to keep their winning ways going and take one step closer to that coveted top spot in the NL West.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-245), Under 9.5 (-122)