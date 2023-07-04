The Pittsburgh Pirates head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of a four-game series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick.
Pittsburgh (39-45) is coming off a three-run loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and have now lost three straight and will need to right the ship to get back to their early season form. The Pirates have been struggling to put up runs in each of their last two losses and things don't get easier in tonight's matchup. They will need to break out of their mini-slump if they want to get back on track tonight in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles (47-37) is still fighting for the top spot in the NL West as they continue their four-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. This is the right team to come to town to gain some ground on the Arizona Diamondbacks before they head to the All-Star Break. The Dodgers certainly aren't the same team we are used to seeing each and every year but they have the team and the coaching to make a run during this second half of the season.
Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: +200
Los Angeles Dodgers: -245
Over: 9.5 (+100)
Under: 9.5 (-122)
How To Watch Pirates vs. Dodgers
TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT
Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
The Pirates are slumping at the wrong time heading into the All-Star Break and getting a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly isn't going to help them get back on track. While Ortiz has had some good performances lately, I don't expect one of those good performances to come against the Dodgers' potent lineup. Take the Dodgers to keep their winning ways going and take one step closer to that coveted top spot in the NL West.
Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-245), Under 9.5 (-122)