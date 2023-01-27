Mookie Betts has the only guaranteed job in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfield heading into 2023. However, Chris Taylor is expected to start in left field. With Betts in right and Taylor in left, the Dodgers are also expected to utilize Trayce Thompson and/or James Outman in centerfield. But where does that leave Jason Heyward, who signed with LA during the offseason?

Heyward is reportedly going to receive “every opportunity to win a job this spring,” per Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio. Toribio adds that having Freddie Freeman in his corner, as the two were formerly teammates in Atlanta with the Braves, “never hurts.”

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers’ outfield situation shakes out. They could utilize a five man outfield if Thompson, Outman, and Heyward all make the team.

Jason Heyward recently discussed what signing in LA means to him.

“I know I can still play. I know I still want to do it,” Heyward said. “They (Dodgers) have a reputation for doing things in a special way, getting the most out of everyone involved. For them to reach out to me, and want me to have an opportunity to be part of that process, that made it that much easier.”

Heyward will not be guaranteed a big league spot. But he can earn a position with the Dodgers as a result of a strong Spring Training performance. Heyward’s glove is the most intriguing element of his game, and any offense he provides will be icing on the cake.

We will continue to provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.